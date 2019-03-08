Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Mandron and Gondoh released by U's

PUBLISHED: 11:01 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 20 May 2019

U's striker Mikael Mandron, contesting a high ball against Lincoln's Harry Anderson. Mandron has been released by the U's. Picture: STEVE WALLER

U's striker Mikael Mandron, contesting a high ball against Lincoln's Harry Anderson. Mandron has been released by the U's. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Mikael Mandron and Ryan Gondoh will both leave Colchester United this summer.

Luke Woolfenden towers above the U's Mikael Mandron, who will be leaving the Essex club after two years . Picture: DAVE EVANSLuke Woolfenden towers above the U's Mikael Mandron, who will be leaving the Essex club after two years . Picture: DAVE EVANS

Striker Mandron, in particular, has been a regular feature of the U's first-team squad over the last couple of years, since his arrival from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2017.

In fact, 24-year-old Mandron was an almost permanent fixture in John McGreal's starting XI during his first season, although during the most recent term the Frenchman was used mainly as a substitute.

Meanwhile, winger Gondoh, recruited from Bostik North outfit Maldon & Tiptree, will also be released by the U's when his contract ends later this sumemr.

Target man Mandron rattled up an impressive 95 appearances in all competitions (85 in the league) for the U's, scoring 12 goals, although 10 of this dozen arrived during his first season, when he ony missed two league games.

Ryan Gondoh, left, in action against Exeter City, has been released by the U's. Picture: PAGEPIXRyan Gondoh, left, in action against Exeter City, has been released by the U's. Picture: PAGEPIX

The U's narrowly missed out on the League Two play-offs during the most recent season, finishing just one point and one place outside the top seven.

You may also want to watch:

To that end, McGreal will try and improve his squad still further, ahead of the 2019-20 season, which means making some difficult decisions with regards his current crop, including not offering ex-Sunderland trainee Mandron a new contract.

"Mika has been brilliant for us and his hard work and graft has been first class," explained U's boss McGreal.

"He is one of the first on the training ground and last off, so you can't question the effort he's put in.

"However, decisions have to be made in football and that is probably the hardest part of the game. We wish him well in the future."

Gondoh, meanwhile, is the other first-teamer to be released. He joined the U's in January, 2018, making his debut towards the end of last season against Swindon.

However, he only went on to play eight games for the U's, and spent time on loan at Halifax Town in the National League at the end of the last season.

All other first team players at the club are either already contracted for next season or, with regards those out of contract this summer, have been made offers, including Sammie Szmodics, who has recently been linked with a move to Bristol City.

Most Read

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Helicopter lands and Ben Thatcher jumps out, in full training kit’ - Walters reveals Thatcher’s Christmas Day helicopter trip to avoid Keane fine

Former Ipswich Town striker Jon Walters told Talksport that Ben Thatcher once arrived at Ipswich Town training via helicopter on Christmas Day to avoid a fine from then-boss Roy Keane. Picture: TALKSPORT TWITTER

Most Read

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

First ‘Ipswich in 60’ trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after crash

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

13 wildlife species in danger of disappearing from East Anglia

Stone curlew at Minsmere Picture: Jon Evans

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Mandron and Gondoh released by U’s

U's striker Mikael Mandron, contesting a high ball against Lincoln's Harry Anderson. Mandron has been released by the U's. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists