Mandron and Gondoh released by U's

U's striker Mikael Mandron, contesting a high ball against Lincoln's Harry Anderson. Mandron has been released by the U's. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Mikael Mandron and Ryan Gondoh will both leave Colchester United this summer.

Luke Woolfenden towers above the U's Mikael Mandron, who will be leaving the Essex club after two years . Picture: DAVE EVANS Luke Woolfenden towers above the U's Mikael Mandron, who will be leaving the Essex club after two years . Picture: DAVE EVANS

Striker Mandron, in particular, has been a regular feature of the U's first-team squad over the last couple of years, since his arrival from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2017.

In fact, 24-year-old Mandron was an almost permanent fixture in John McGreal's starting XI during his first season, although during the most recent term the Frenchman was used mainly as a substitute.

Meanwhile, winger Gondoh, recruited from Bostik North outfit Maldon & Tiptree, will also be released by the U's when his contract ends later this sumemr.

Target man Mandron rattled up an impressive 95 appearances in all competitions (85 in the league) for the U's, scoring 12 goals, although 10 of this dozen arrived during his first season, when he ony missed two league games.

Ryan Gondoh, left, in action against Exeter City, has been released by the U's. Picture: PAGEPIX Ryan Gondoh, left, in action against Exeter City, has been released by the U's. Picture: PAGEPIX

The U's narrowly missed out on the League Two play-offs during the most recent season, finishing just one point and one place outside the top seven.

To that end, McGreal will try and improve his squad still further, ahead of the 2019-20 season, which means making some difficult decisions with regards his current crop, including not offering ex-Sunderland trainee Mandron a new contract.

"Mika has been brilliant for us and his hard work and graft has been first class," explained U's boss McGreal.

"He is one of the first on the training ground and last off, so you can't question the effort he's put in.

"However, decisions have to be made in football and that is probably the hardest part of the game. We wish him well in the future."

Gondoh, meanwhile, is the other first-teamer to be released. He joined the U's in January, 2018, making his debut towards the end of last season against Swindon.

However, he only went on to play eight games for the U's, and spent time on loan at Halifax Town in the National League at the end of the last season.

All other first team players at the club are either already contracted for next season or, with regards those out of contract this summer, have been made offers, including Sammie Szmodics, who has recently been linked with a move to Bristol City.