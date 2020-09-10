E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bacon and Marston’s non-league games of the week

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 September 2020

Josh Mayhew volleys a chance over the bar, during Stowmarket Town's 1-0 win over Gorleston. Stow travel to Yaxley in the FA Cup this weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

WELL, after last week’s opener, Carl Marston has taken a slight lead in the prediction charts over Mike Bacon.

Both he and Mike guessed one scoreline correct, Whitton’s 3-1 win for Mike and Halesworth’s 0-2 win at Bildeston for Carl.

So, here we go again. The FA Cup takes centre stage with lots of games for you to enjoy.

FA CUP PRELIMINARY ROUND

COGENHOE v BURY TOWN

Ben Chenery’s side travel to Step 5 Cogenhoe who knocked out Kirkley & Pakefield in the last round. Bury start favourites and Cogenhoe are recovering from a 1-5 hammering to Rugby in their last league outing. But it will be close.

MIKE: 0-2 CARL: 0-1

LEISTON v HALSTEAD

Step 3 Leiston rarely enter the FA Cup this early and they will be disappointed if they don’t gain the near £3k prize money with victory over Thurlow Nunn One, Halstead. However, the Essex side showed true grit in their win over Ilford in the last round, coming from behind.

MIKE: 4-0 CARL: 2-1

AFC SUDBURY v HARBOROUGH TN

Playing in the same division as Cogenhoe, Harborough have had a mixed start to their league campaign with one win and one draw. Sudbury must be favourites on their 3G and they have played some nice stuff pre-season.

MIKE: 3-1 CARL: 3-0

HASHTAG UTD v FELIXSTOWE & WALTON

Two wins out of two for Step 5 Hashtag, who boast a twitter following of 190k! But that’s off the pitch. On it they are a good side as well. The Seasiders will be without Noel Aitkens, Curtis Haynes-Brown and George Clarke due to injury but will be boosted by the signings of Rhys Henry and teenager Tyger Small. This could be tricky for the Seasiders.

MIKE: 1-1 (Felix win on pens) CARL: 2-1

DEREHAM v WHITTON

Whitton were undone by Hadleigh in midweek after a great start last Saturday in the Thurlow Prem. Step 4 Dereham are a good side and this will be a tough test for Whitton. But they have nothing to lose.

MIKE: 3-1 CARL: 1-1 (Dereham win on pens)

GREAT WAKERING v BRANTHAM

The Blue Imps have made a flying start to their season but this is a massive test against Step 4 Wakering, who were lying in seventh place in Isthmian North before lockdown. Like Whitton, Brantham have nothing to lose. But could it be a step too far?

MIKE: 2-0 CARL: 0-1

LONG MELFORD v KEMPSTON ROVERS

Another Step 4 test for a Thurlow Nunn Premier side, Kempston Rovers make the trek from Bedfordshire having not enjoyed a great season last time out. Long Melford will fancy their chances and have a good cup pedigree. Tight one this.

MIKE: 0-1 CARL: 3-2

MILDENHALL TN V CORBY TN

Huge test this for Ricky Cornish’s side. Corby were flying high last season and being a Step above Mildenhall, start favourites. But Hall were only at Step 4 recently themselves and gained a fine draw with Newmarket midweek.

MIKE: 0-2 CARL: 1-2

YAXLEY v STOWMARKET

This will be a good test of Stow’s credentials. Yaxley are Step 4 and a decent side. But Stowmarket have an array of experience and players who have played well above Step 4. So far, Stow have had to endure a few injuries.

MIKE: 2-2 (Yaxley win on pens) CARL: 2-0

Other local ties: Ely v Eynesbury, FC Clacton v Hadley, Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Tn, Thetford v Potton, Wroxham v Gorleston, Stamford v Diss.

THURLOW NUNN PREM

NORWICH UNITED v WOODBRIDGE TN

The Norfolk side have made a solid start to the new season, while Woodbridge once again are finding it tough going early on. On current form you have to fancy Norwich, but if Woodbridge have everyone firing, they are capable.

MIKE: 1-1 CARL: 4-1

SWAFFHAM V HADLEIGH

Massive win for the Brettsiders at Whitton midweek, while Swaffham have yet to pick up a point. If Hadleigh are serious about not being in and around the relegation zone this season, these are the games they need to win.

MIKE: 0-3 CARL 0-2

Other ties: Godmanchester v Walsham, Stanway v Kirkley

FIRST DIVISION NORTH

FRAMLINGHAM v MARCH TOWN

Fram will be buoyed by a league win at King’s Lynn Reserves last weekend, but this will be a stiffer test. March are a strong team at this level.

MIKE: 0-2 CARL 0-0

Other ties: Cornard v Sheringham, Downham v Debenham, Fakenham v Leiston Res, Great Yarmouth v AFC Sudbury Res, Lakenheath v Wisbech, Mulbarton v Haverhill Borough, Needham Res v King’s Lynn Res, Norwich CBS v Ips Wands.

SIL SENIOR DIV

TRIMLEY RED DEVILS v BILDESTON

The Red Devils got their season off to a fine start last week with a win at Claydon, while Bildeston were undone by new-boys Halesworth. Both teams will fancy the three points.

MIKE: 2-2 CARL 2-2

One point for getting the result right, three for getting the scoreline correct.

CURRENT RUNNING TOTAL: Mike 5 Carl 7

