Woodpeckers swoop back to top of Thurlow Nunn Premier

It was a disappointing weekend for most of our local sides in the FA Vase as the majority failed to negotiate the opening hurdle of the First Qualifying Round.

Two goals from Matt Blake and one from recent signing Nathan Read put Ipswich Wanderers 3-1 up in their tie at Baldock. However, the home side took advantage of a Wanderers sending-off to come back and win 4-3.

Brantham went into an early lead against Basildon Town through James Lee, only for the Essex side to bounce back with a 2-1 success.

Hadleigh are also out after going down 2-0 at Enfield while Whitton United's hopes of a cup run bit the dust after they lost on penalties to Newbury Forest who are from the step below.

Division One (North) leaders Framlingham went down to a heavy 5-0 home defeat by Premier Division side Norwich United.

On Friday night Debenham lost 6-2 at Histon, with Reece Golding and Danny Thrower on the mark for the Hornets, and Haverhill Borough were defeated 5-0 on the same night at Woodford Town.

Newmarket did buck the trend by progressing into the next round as a brace from Tom Stoker helped the Jockeys to a 3-1 win over Swaffham and, in an all Suffolk clash, a Scott Sloots hat-trick enabled Cornard to come from behind and defeat Haverhill Rovers 5-1 as the Ards made it four wins from four in all competitions.

Andrew Crowe's header smashes off the crossbar for Woodbridge against Sheringham - Credit: Paul Leech

Back in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, goals from Kelsey Trotter, Luke Mallett and Sean Rea took Woodbridge back to the top of the table as they saw off visitors Sheringham 3-0.

The Peckers leapfrogged Harleston who went down 2-1 against Lakenheath. Kaine Manels and Shaun Avis netted to put 'Heath in front and they were indebted to keeper Charlie Beckwith who saved a last minute penalty.

A single Kieran Twinn strike was enough for Mildenhall to continue their fine start to the season to take the three points at home to Fakenham while Kirkley and Pakefield grabbed their first point of the campaign in a 1-1 draw with Ely.

Walsham made it two wins from their last two games with Jamie Smith on the mark again with a fine finish.

In Division One (North) AFC Sudbury were beaten 2-0 at Diss on Friday, while Needham Market U23s went down by the same scoreline at Heacham.