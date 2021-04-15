Who will Ipswich heavyweight star Wardley fight next?

Poll

Published: 12:50 PM April 15, 2021

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley is one of British boxing's top prospects - but who will he fight next? - Credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Ipswich heavyweight Fabio Wardley is one of the fastest-rising prospects in all of boxing. He's knocked out ten opponents in a row, won the English title and stopped two-time world title challenger Eric Molina last time out.

Mark Heath looks at who Wardley, (11-0, 10KO) could face next...

Nathan Gorman, right, is a potential opponent for the British title - Credit: PA

Nathan Gorman

Gorman (18-1, 12KO) is certainly one of the leading contenders to be the man Wardley looks across the ring at next.

If the fight happens it will likely be for the British title, and is a fascinating clash between two of the country's best young heavyweights - who also happen to be good friends.

Wardley helped Gorman get ready for his showdown with Daniel DuBois - the only loss on the 24-year-old's record so far - and thus the pair have a lot of time for each other.

It's a fight both would be keen on too. Speaking ahead of the Molina scrap, Wardley said: "Me and Nathan have a lot of respect for each other, I spent about a month in Manchester with him when he was getting ready for Daniel DuBois, so I know him pretty well and for the British title he's the obvious opponent."

If it happens, it's a 50/50 fight - a really mouth-watering domestic clash.

Fabio Wardley v Nick Webb would be an exciting fight - Credit: PA

Nick Webb

If Gorman isn't next up, Webb seems a good option too - and a potential British title opponent as well.

Webb (17-2, 13KO) is coming off the best win of his career on the same show that Wardley beat Molina on, stopping the previously unbeaten Erik Pfeifer in the second round.

Like Wardley, Webb has little amateur background - just five fights, of which he lost four - so is still learning his trade in the paid ranks.

But it would figure to be an exciting fight - Webb's heavy-handed and not averse to a tear up, and we know Wardley's not shy about letting his hands fly either!

The Suffolk stylist would likely start as favourite in this one - his speed and movement should give him the edge.

Former WBA heavyweight champion Lucas Browne pulled out of a fight with Fabio Wardley - Credit: PA

Lucas Browne

The man Wardley was meant to be fighting before he iced Richard Lartey in two rounds, Australian Browne would, on paper at least, but his toughest test to date.

Browne is a former WBA world heavyweight champion and veteran of 31 pro fights (29-2, 25KO), so massively more experienced than the Ipswich puncher.

But he's also 42, just back from retirement and a good deal slower than Wardley. A classic case of the old lion versus the young, hungry contender.

The fight was all set to go last year but, after a lot of trash talk from both sides, Browne pulled out.

Wardley then went on to send Lartey into the shadow realm, and beat Molina. Never say never in boxing, but this one looks dead in the water.

Indeed, Wardley said before the Molina tussle that he was sick of hearing about Browne, and had decided to 'feed him to the Savage instead.'

That Savage is Alen Babic (6-0, 6KO) a friend of Wardley's and another up and coming heavyweight. Watch this space!

He's already the English champion, but Fabio Wardley could fight Marco Huck for the European title - Credit: Mark Robinson

Marco Huck

If Team Wardley decide to go hunting for belts other than the British, a crossroads clash with veteran German Huck could be made for the European title.

Huck (42-5, 28KO) is a former long-reigning WBO cruiserweight champion, who lost his belt to the brilliant Oleksander Usyk, the man who went on to unify the division.

Now campaigning at heavyweight, the 36-year-old beat Dennis Lewandowski on points last time out in August 2020 - the same foe whom Wardley dominated in a third round stoppage back in May 2019.

Despite the huge experience difference, you'd have to make Wardley favourite in this fight - too big, too fast and too young for the veteran Huck.

Would be another impressive scalp to add to his growing collection.

Former British and Commonwealth champion David Price could be a future Fabio Wardley foe - Credit: PA

David Price

For the final name on this list, I thought I'd throw in a wildcard - and a big one at that!

Price, now 37, was once the next big thing in British boxing, being talked about as a future world champion.

The 6ft 8ins Scouser (25-6, 20KO) is a decorated amateur - he won bronze at the 2008 Olympics - and a former British and Commonwealth champion.

While he's never reached the heights predicted for him, getting stopped every time he's stepped up to world level, Price is still a big name and a dangerous opponent with serious KO power.

Could be one that Team Wardley look at somewhere down the line - it would certainly be an interesting fight.







