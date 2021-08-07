Suffolk's Wardley stops Webb in first to retain English title
- Credit: ©Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing
Suffolk's Fabio Wardley defended his English heavyweight title in dramatic fashion tonight, stopping opponent Nick Webb in the very first round.
Wardley (now 12-0, 11KO) was defending his belt for the first time against the more-experienced Webb (now 17-3, 13KO) at Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp event.
And he needed less than three minutes to deliver the victory and make it 11 straight stoppages, dropping Webb with a flurry of punches which left the referee with no choice but to step in.
Again, as in his last fight against two-time world title challenger Eric Molina, Wardley had to show fortitude - Webb came out aggressive and landed a couple of good shots early on, pushing Wardley back.
But midway through the round the Suffolk puncher turned his man nicely on the ropes and promptly turned the tables, landing a huge body shot and then whipping his trademark heavy hooks.
With the win tonight, Wardley is likely to relinquish his title belt and go in search of loftier goals - a fight with friend and fellow top prospect Nathan Gorman (18-1, 12KO) is very much in the works for the British title next year. It could even be the pair trade punches for the British, European and Commonwealth belts.
