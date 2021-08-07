News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk's Wardley stops Webb in first to retain English title

Mark Heath

Published: 10:40 PM August 7, 2021   
Fabio Wardley v Nick Webb

Fabio Wardley celebrates his first round stoppage of Nick Webb tonight - Credit: ©Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley defended his English heavyweight title in dramatic fashion tonight, stopping opponent Nick Webb in the very first round.

Wardley (now 12-0, 11KO) was defending his belt for the first time against the more-experienced Webb (now 17-3, 13KO) at Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp event.

And he needed less than three minutes to deliver the victory and make it 11 straight stoppages, dropping Webb with a flurry of punches which left the referee with no choice but to step in.

Fabio Wardley vs Nick Webb, English Heavyweight Title Fight, Brentwood, Essex.7 August 2021Picture

Fabio Wardley lands heavy shots on Nick Webb

Again, as in his last fight against two-time world title challenger Eric Molina, Wardley had to show fortitude - Webb came out aggressive and landed a couple of good shots early on, pushing Wardley back.

But midway through the round the Suffolk puncher turned his man nicely on the ropes and promptly turned the tables, landing a huge body shot and then whipping his trademark heavy hooks.

Fabio Wardley vs Nick Webb, English Heavyweight Title Fight, Brentwood, Essex. 7 August 2021 Picture

Fabio Wardley celebrates his first round stoppage win over Nick Webb - Credit: ©Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

With the win tonight, Wardley is likely to relinquish his title belt and go in search of loftier goals - a fight with friend and fellow top prospect Nathan Gorman (18-1, 12KO) is very much in the works for the British title next year. It could even be the pair trade punches for the British, European and Commonwealth belts.


