Suffolk's Wardley stops Webb in first to retain English title

Published: 10:40 PM August 7, 2021

Suffolk's Fabio Wardley defended his English heavyweight title in dramatic fashion tonight, stopping opponent Nick Webb in the very first round.

Wardley (now 12-0, 11KO) was defending his belt for the first time against the more-experienced Webb (now 17-3, 13KO) at Matchroom Boxing's Fight Camp event.

And he needed less than three minutes to deliver the victory and make it 11 straight stoppages, dropping Webb with a flurry of punches which left the referee with no choice but to step in.

Fabio Wardley lands heavy shots on Nick Webb

Again, as in his last fight against two-time world title challenger Eric Molina, Wardley had to show fortitude - Webb came out aggressive and landed a couple of good shots early on, pushing Wardley back.

But midway through the round the Suffolk puncher turned his man nicely on the ropes and promptly turned the tables, landing a huge body shot and then whipping his trademark heavy hooks.

Fabio Wardley celebrates his first round stoppage win over Nick Webb - Credit: ©Ian Walton Matchroom Boxing

With the win tonight, Wardley is likely to relinquish his title belt and go in search of loftier goals - a fight with friend and fellow top prospect Nathan Gorman (18-1, 12KO) is very much in the works for the British title next year. It could even be the pair trade punches for the British, European and Commonwealth belts.

Here’s @Fabio_Wardley’s head coach Rob Hodgins after that dramatic performance from his fighter #WardleyWebb pic.twitter.com/sCeSceerLu — Mark Heath (@mark__heath) August 7, 2021



