Full non-league round-up: opening day action from the Southern League and Isthmian League

Action from this afternoon's Isthmian League North fixture between Great Wakering Rovers and Felixstowe & Walton United. Miles Powell wins a header. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD Archant

The Isthmian League and Southern League kicked off their new seasons this afternoon, with SUffolk’s leading clubs Leiston, Needham Market, Lowestoft, Bury, Sudbury and Felixstowe & NWalton United all in action.

Felixstowe & Walton United on the attack at Great Wakering Rovers this afternoon. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD. Felixstowe & Walton United on the attack at Great Wakering Rovers this afternoon. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD.

FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED began their Isthmian League North campaign with a goalless draw away at Great Wakering Rovers in South Essex this afternoon.

Chances were at a premium during a sun-kissed but windswept first half, although the Seasiders did come close to breaking the deadlock inside the first minute when a looping header by Miles Powell was cleared off the goal-line.

Seasiders keeper Callum Robinson safely smothered a 12th minute shot by Martin Tuohy down at his near post, as both sides tried to gain the ascendancy.

Felixstowe’s other best two first-half opportunities came with 60 seconds of each other.

Suuporters queuing up to gain entry to Great Wakering Rovers this afternoon, with the track-and-trace system in operation. Picture: CARL MARSTON, Suuporters queuing up to gain entry to Great Wakering Rovers this afternoon, with the track-and-trace system in operation. Picture: CARL MARSTON,

Good work by teenager Tyger Smalls, down the left flank, teed up Miles Powell in a central position in front of goal, but he scuffed his shot straight at James Scammell.

Shortly afterwards, Jamal Wiggins scooped over the bar from close range.

A defensive lapse almost cost the visitors dear in the 55th minute, but Robinson came to the rescue with a smart low save from Tuohy’s goalbound snap shot.

At the other end, Powell failed to get enough power into a long-range shot, with Scammell easily saving in the 69th minute, while Ollie Canfer was only a whisker away from diverting home a free-kick by substitute Henry Barley from point blank range.

The scene at Burroughs Park, the home of Great Wakering Roers, for the visit of Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: CARL MARSTON The scene at Burroughs Park, the home of Great Wakering Roers, for the visit of Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Rovers spurned the best chance of the afternoon, on 80 minutes. Jake Gordon burst beyond the Seasiders defence, but ballooned his shot over the bar with just keeper Robinson to beat.

Felixstowe stepped up a gear late on and peppered the target, Canfer heading straight at Scammell from close-in after substitute Nick Ingram had nodded on a corner.

Centre-half Sam Nunn could also only direct a header straight at keeper Scammell, in the 88th minute, so Felixstowe had to make do with a 0-0 draw and a battling point.

TEAMS

GREAT WAKERING ROVERS: Scammell, Hay, Pitty (sub Stephenson, 62), Cox, Gnandi, Martin, Gordon, Jaggs (sub Apenteng, 75), Tuohy (sub Odukoya, 79), Wiggins, Sotoyinbo. Unused subs: Hernandez, Hurford.

FELIXSTOWE & WALTON: Robinson, Bennett, Jopling, Wiggins, Kerridge, Nunn, Smalls (sub Howell, 81), Matthews, Canfer, Powell (sub Ingram, 75), Schaar (sub Barley, 62). Unused subs: Henry, Palmer.

Attendance: 132

Elsewhere, AFC SUDBURY celebrated a 2-1 win at home to Coggeshall Town in the Isthmian League North.

AFC Sudbury took the lead on eight minutes, thanks to a goal by Kane Munday.

And they doubled their lead just two minutes into the second half with defender Joe Grimwood on target.

The Seagrowers halved the deficit through a goal by ex-Colchester United Academy striker Nnamdi Nwachuku in the 69th minute.

AFC SUDBURY: Walker, Girling, Munday, Holland, Grimwood, Whight, Hunter (sub O’Malley, 90), Mayhew, Temple (sub Harris, 79), Maycock, Skubich (sub Marks, 68). Unused subs: Cooke, Holland.

Attendance: 342

Also in the Isthmian League North, BURY TOWN started off their league campaign with an impressive win on the road, winning 1-0 at Basildon United.

Cruise Nyadzayo broke ther deadlock for the Blues in the 26th minute, while Basildon were reduced to 10 men just before the break with Jamie Marsh sent off on 44 minutes for a quickfire second bookable offence.

BURY TOWN: Rose, Hood, Gardner, Edwards, Altintop, Hastings, Chambers-Shaw, Snaith (sub Jolland, 87, sub Cook, 90), Hughes, Ramadan, Nyadzayo (sub Maughn, 55). Unused subs: Hammett, Browne.

Attendance: 92

In the Southern League Premier Central, NEEDHAM MARKET shared a 1-1 draw with hosts Redditch United.

A smart save by the home keeper Boucher denied Josh Pollard, whose header was kept out on nine minutes, but it was Redditch who took the lead through an unmarked Clement, who swept home from 10 yards out on 17 minutes.

Ben Fowkes nearly netted a quick equaliser, only for the keeper the save from six yards out, while Billy Hunt’s half-volley was also parried midway through the first half.

However, Hunt did bag the equaliser with a stunning effort from 25 yards out in the 38th minute, which gave keeper Boucher little chance.

Needham had chances to win it in the second half. Fowkes, who scored a hat-trick in midweek against Stowmarket Town in the Suffolk Premier Cup, went close on several occasions, as did Byron Lawrence and Callum Page.

NEEDHAM: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Lawrence, Pollard, Heath, Ingram, Collard, Hunt (sub Fitzgerald, 87), Page (sub Mills, 75), Fowkes. Unused subs: Santa, Munson.

LEISTON conceded a later goal to lose 1-0 at home to Rushall Olympic in a Southern League Premier Central clash at Victory Road.

The winner arrived in the 79th minute. A superb cross from the byline in open play from Riccardo Calder enabled Sam Whittall to plant a header firmly into the back of the net.

But in the same division there was a great start to the season for LOWESTOFT TOWN, who won 2-1 away at Barwell.

Jacek Zielonka converted two penalties to win it for the Trawlerboys.

Hickey put Barwell ahead from the penalty spot on the half-hour, but Zielonka equalised with a penalty in first-half stoppage time and then bagged the winner from the spot on 79 minutes.