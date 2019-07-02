Garnett on Golf: Revell the champion as Fricker wins the Suffolk matchplay

The Woodbridge trio, Garry Robinson, Steve Whymark and Adrian Studd who won the Michael Thomas Trophy as winning team at the Suffolk Senior Championship at Rookery Park. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Archant

PETER Revell, the captain of the Bungay and Waveney Valley Stenson Shield and Hambro Cup squads, won the Geoffrey Barnard Bowl at Rookery Park as the new Suffolk Senior champion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Revell of Bungay and Waveney Valley Golf Club receives the Geoffrey Barnard Bowl from Suffolk Golf Union president Bill Darling after winning the Suffolk Senior Championship at Rookery Park. Photograph: TONY GARNETT Peter Revell of Bungay and Waveney Valley Golf Club receives the Geoffrey Barnard Bowl from Suffolk Golf Union president Bill Darling after winning the Suffolk Senior Championship at Rookery Park. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Five-handicap Revell returned a score of four over par 76 dropping two shots on each nine. He had no birdies.

He finished one shot ahead of Stephen Whymark (Woodbridge) and Trevor Hellyer (Hintlesham) who both had two birdies. Steve Duffety (Flempton) and Graham Shillings (Halesworth) both had 78.

Revell, in his second season as a senior, found most of the fairways. He started on the 10th and the only time he was in the trees was on the 18th.

Woodbridge won the team event on count back from from Hintlesham. Their successful trio were Stephen Whymark, Adrian Studd and Garry Robinson. They were presented with the Michael Thomas Trophy.

George Fricker (centre), winner of the Suffolk Matchplay Championship, the President’s Mashie, with SGU president Bill Darling and losing finalist Josh Driver. Photograph: TONY GARNETT George Fricker (centre), winner of the Suffolk Matchplay Championship, the President’s Mashie, with SGU president Bill Darling and losing finalist Josh Driver. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Age group prizes went to Nick Luke (Woodbridge), Dave Pagan (Rookery Park), Trevor Golton (Stowmarket), Phil Platten (Aldeburgh and Bob Richardson (Gorleston).

Suffolk senior captain Kevin Brooks retired with a painful back after seven holes. Holder Andy Ball (Bury St Edmunds) had a no return.

The Rookery Park course was in immaculate condition with excellent grassy fairways and true greens. The course was playing long. A cool breeze tested the players. Club members turned out in force as ball spotters to assist with the smooth running of the event.

Other leading scores: 79: A Studd. 80: T Hedin, P Buckle, D Pagan, B Richardson. 81: T Golton, S Crosby, P Robinson, A Middle, P Platten. 82: M Parkinson, R Taylor, G Oates, G Robinson, S Mayhew and K Woods. There was a field of 58.

Suffolk's squad for the South East

Counties Foursomes qualifier at The Bedfordshire on Thursday is: Roger Taylor, Paul Buckle, Trevor Hellyer, Stephen Whymark, Stephen Duffety, Simon Bearman, Steve Mann, Adrian Studd, Kevin Brooks (captain) and Graham Shillings.

Steve Crosby takes over from Brooks in the team to face Cambridgeshire at St Ives in the East Anglian Senior League on Monday.

SEVENTEEN-year-old George Fricker (Woodbridge) is the new Suffolk matchplay champion. He won the President's Mashie 5 and 4 in a one-sided final against Josh Driver (Diss) at Stowmarket.

Driver won the par five first with a birdie. Fricker was soon level when Driver lost his ball in water to the right on the second.

Fricker was ahead at the third and never looked back. A run of three birdies in five holes between the eighth and the 12th killed off Driver's hopes.

Fricker had his biggest scare in the semi-final against Wayne Jacques of Halesworth. Fricker saw putts lip out as Jacques took the match to extra holes.

Jacques thought he had won on the first with an eagle putt that missed by inches. Fricker sunk a long birdie putt to keep the match alive. On the second Fricker sunk his birdie putt while Jacques saw his horseshoe out.

Luck was with Fricker. He joined the competition as a reserve after Luke Green (Ipswich) withdraw,

The other semi-final was also close with drama on the 18th. Driver, one up, saw his tee shot rebound off a tree to end six feet from the pin. Marc Duszynski (Ipswich) was in a bunker from which he chipped in for a birdie two. Driver sunk his putt to win one up.

You may also want to watch:

The first two rounds, played in sweltering conditions, went ahead without James Biggs (Diss), the holder, and Alfie Halil (Flempton) who both withdrew.

Fricker won a cliffhanger against Chris Vince (Haverhill) while Matt Rawlings beat Suffolk junior Taylor Crisp on the first extra hole.

First round: Duszynski(walked over Biggs; Sam Jensen (Flempton) beat Sam Renville (Bury St Edmunds) two up; Jed Seeley (Newton Green) beat Chris Bartrum (Diss) two up; Driver walked over Halil; Jacques beat Ben Sayers (Hintlesham) one up; Rawlings beat Crisp at 19th;. Fricker beat Chris Vince (Haverhill) at 22nd; Matt Lockwood beat Andy Cunningham (both Stowmarket) one up.

Quarter-finals: Duszynski beat Jensen two up; Driver beat Seeley 4 and 2; Jacques beat Rawlings 3 and 2; Fricker beat Lockwood 4 and 3.

Semi-finals: Driver beat Duszynski one up; Fricker beat Jacques at 20th.

Final: Fricker beat Driver 5 and 4.

SUFFOLK field a full strength team for their Anglian League match against undefeated Cambridgeshire at Brampton Park on Sunday.

County champion Habebul Islam, James Biggs and Monty Scowsill, who have all been playing in national and international events this year, are available.

Juniors George Fricker and Alfie Halil, who did so well against Lincolnshire, retain their places. Chris Fleming, Jack Cardy and Sam Debenham complete the team.

Ed Dimambro captains Cambridgeshire who have already beaten Northants and Norfolk. Their new champion is Luke Ryan of Ely City.

The Suffolk second team meet their Cambridgeshire counterparts at Haverhill with an experienced team.

Suffolk second team: Ben Sayers (captain), Chris Bartrum, Jamie Jones, Jed Seeley, Adam Sheldrake, Russell Oakey, Chris Vince and Josh Driver.

Suffolk include Suffolk champion Habebul Islam, George Fricker and Alfie Halil in their six man team for South East county qualifier at Orsett tomorrow.

Max Adams and Teddy Hall are unavailable. The team is completed by Taylor Crisp, Jack Butcher and Conal Downing.

ROBIN Barton (Cambridge FootGolf Club) captured the Suffolk Open Footgolf Trophy at Stonham Barns with a score of nine under par 49. He won by one shot from Dan Ferretti and his 13-year-old son Roman who both scored 50. There was a field of 55.

Other leading scores: 53: Darren Wheat (holder), Tom Gordon. 54: Charlie Arthur, Tom Scott. 55: Liam Coyte, Michael Stokes. 56: Nathan Reilly, Sam Glanville, Lee Aldridge, Philip Kinsey. 57: Matthew Ellis, Simon Kitley.

STOKE-by-Nayland's Lily May Humphreys has won her third big title of the year with a wire-to-wire victory in the Annika Invitational Europe.

The 17-year-old was 12-under par after 54 holes, scoring a one shot win over the international field at Vasatorps Golf Club in Sweden.