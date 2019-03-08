Video

Sunday Snap: Chambers on the train, Bart's blunder and 'free the Ipswich nine' falling short

Luke Chambers travelled with Ipswich Town fans on the train back from Gillingham at the weekend. Picture: JADE_ITFC/Twitter Archant

We look back at the goings on around Ipswich Town's 1-0 victory over Gillingham this weekend

This is your captain speaking

The Ipswich Town fans who travelled home from Gillingham by train last night had a pleasant surprise when they discovered they were sharing their journey with captain Luke Chambers.

The skipper wasn't on the team bus back to Suffolk and instead took the train via Stratford, where other travellers would surely have been a little bemused when they spotted Town fans banging the windows and shouting his name.

As always, Chambers was more than happy to pose for pictures and sign autographs for those who asked.

The experienced campaigner had enjoyed a good afternoon, prior to his train ride home, with his day's work including a succession of good blocks and a sublime tackle to stop Alex Jakubiak.

He celebrated wildly, firstly beating his chest and stretching his arms out wide in the direction of the home supporters before his regular fist-pumps as he shared the moment with his people.

The Ipswich Town players celebrate at full-time. Picture: PAGEPIX The Ipswich Town players celebrate at full-time. Picture: PAGEPIX

A simple pleasure

As well as winning headers and making big tackles, Chambers also made a number of good clearances in the channels as he cut out Gillingham attacks.

One such incident saw him kick the ball over the roof of Priestfield's Gordon Road Stand and into the houses situated behind the ground.

The Ipswich fans enjoyed it… it's the simple things that make you smile.

A near miss

While Ipswich Town eyes were firmly focussed on the job in hand in Gillingham, a fair few sideways glances were aimed in the direction of the Etihad Stadium.

This was because Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were 5-0 up on Watford inside 20 minutes, sparking hope/fear that a record held by Ipswich Town for more than 20 years might be under threat.

That record, of course, was the dishonour of being on the wrong end of the biggest defeat in Premier League history when they went down 9-0 to Manchester United in March 1995.

Manchester City beat Watford 8-0 yesterday, Picture: PA Manchester City beat Watford 8-0 yesterday, Picture: PA

The hashtag #freetheipswichnine was being widely used on social media but, for now, the Blues have that particularly record locked up.

City declared at eight, meaning Town's place in history is safe, for now.

Man on the mic

Gillingham may just possess the league's nicest PA announcer.

Doug Hudson is his name and he and his calming voice kept the 7,000 fans inside Priestfield informed all afternoon.

PP019 Gillingham v Ipswich1 goal PP019 Gillingham v Ipswich1 goal

When acknowledging the Blues' 2,000-strong army of fans he threw in the fact the town of Ipswich was 'once voted the third happiest place to live in the UK'. A nice added extra.

If you're interested, that accolade was achieved in 2015, before the town dropped to seventh on the same list two years later.

Doug also refereed to Town as being the 'Tractor Men' prior to kick-off.

Given the Tractor Boys name was born 19 years ago, it is perhaps only right that they have now passed into adulthood.

Tomas Holy has kept five successive clean sheets for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls Tomas Holy has kept five successive clean sheets for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

A big reception for a big man

Tomas Holy clearly enjoyed his stay at Gillingham, with his time in Kent helping him 'achieve his dream' of playing in English football.

And he was given a great reception from the home fans prior to kick-off, with prolonged applause and chants of 'Holy, Holy, Holy' from all four sides of the ground.

In truth he had little to do on his Priestfield return, with most of his good work coming in the air as he plucked balls out of the sky.

At full time he applauded all four sides of the ground and stayed behind to sign autographs for the home fans, having already greeted the away supporters.

He then proceeded to conduct the longest post-match press conference of the season to date, inviting more and more questions until goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker needed to come and hurry him along as the bus was looking to leave.

His enthusiasm for football, and indeed life, is infectious. His goalkeeping isn't bad, either.

Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski

Bart's blunder

On-loan goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski has started his loan spell at Millwall well, but he won't want to see QPR's second goal from his side's 2-1 defeat again.

The Pole came charging out to meet a through ball and looked to touch it short to a team-mate, but only managed to present the Nahki Wells who then had the simplest of finishes.