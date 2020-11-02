‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk golf club director

Photo: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Jenny Holmes, director of Fynn Valley Golf Club, just outside Ipswich, was speaking following the announcement on Saturday night from Boris Johnson that leisure pursuits, including golf courses and driving ranges, will close later this week for a month.

Director of Fynn Valley, Jenny Holmes. Says golf courses should remain open. Photo: LUCY TAYLOR Director of Fynn Valley, Jenny Holmes. Says golf courses should remain open. Photo: LUCY TAYLOR

A petition to allow golf to continue has been signed by more than 100,000 people already and Mrs Holmes says it could be disastrous for some people if golf were taken away from them once more.

“I can’t see why you would want to shut down golf courses,” she said.

“Club houses, yes of course. But I can’t think of a better way for two people to social distance and get exercise, than play golf.

“Some of our senior players rely on a game, not just to play, but to socially interact. They will now spend the next month just sitting at home again. For some people’s mental health, golf has been a saviour.”

Petition: Exempt golf courses from the list of venues required to close due to Covid-19https://t.co/uHg8tCrZZS — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) November 1, 2020

A host of industry bodies, including England Golf, BIGGA and the PGA, along with the All-Parliamentary Group for Golf, responded by saying they were seeking further clarification of the Government’s decision, while England Golf went one further and said they had received no consultation from the Government regarding the decision.

Professionals, like Lee Westwood, have endorsed the campaign to keep courses open.

“Playing golf has huge health benefits,” Mrs Holmes added.

“I can easily set up my tee-time sheet to just include two-balls only. I’d rather have a full sheet of people playing two-balls, than a full sheet of nothing.. As I said if the Government are happy for people to socially distance but still get exercise, that nails it for me that golf is perfect.