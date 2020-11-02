E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk golf club director

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 02 November 2020

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Jenny Holmes, director of Fynn Valley Golf Club, just outside Ipswich, was speaking following the announcement on Saturday night from Boris Johnson that leisure pursuits, including golf courses and driving ranges, will close later this week for a month.

Director of Fynn Valley, Jenny Holmes. Says golf courses should remain open. Photo: LUCY TAYLORDirector of Fynn Valley, Jenny Holmes. Says golf courses should remain open. Photo: LUCY TAYLOR

A petition to allow golf to continue has been signed by more than 100,000 people already and Mrs Holmes says it could be disastrous for some people if golf were taken away from them once more.

“I can’t see why you would want to shut down golf courses,” she said.

“Club houses, yes of course. But I can’t think of a better way for two people to social distance and get exercise, than play golf.

“Some of our senior players rely on a game, not just to play, but to socially interact. They will now spend the next month just sitting at home again. For some people’s mental health, golf has been a saviour.”

You may also want to watch:

A host of industry bodies, including England Golf, BIGGA and the PGA, along with the All-Parliamentary Group for Golf, responded by saying they were seeking further clarification of the Government’s decision, while England Golf went one further and said they had received no consultation from the Government regarding the decision.

Professionals, like Lee Westwood, have endorsed the campaign to keep courses open.

“Playing golf has huge health benefits,” Mrs Holmes added.

“I can easily set up my tee-time sheet to just include two-balls only. I’d rather have a full sheet of people playing two-balls, than a full sheet of nothing.. As I said if the Government are happy for people to socially distance but still get exercise, that nails it for me that golf is perfect.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk golf club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Orwell Bridge set to stay open despite strong winds in Suffolk

The Orwell Bridge is set to remain open today despite strong winds Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

How you can still shop local and support small businesses during lockdown

Terry Hunt

Plans to demolished former dairy depot for new office block submitted

A former dairy depot in Stowmarket is set to be demolished to make way for a new office block. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS