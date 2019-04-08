Watch: Gunn’s famous airkick, Canary Crusher Haynes and Blues go third in the Premier League – this week’s Town flashback
Sports video specialist Ross Halls is back with another look at this week in Town history – and it features one of the most iconic moments in recent memory.
Bryan Gunn’s airkick in Town’s 2-1 derby day win over old rivals Norwich back in 1996 will forever be etched into Portman Road folklore, and Ross relives all the drama.
There’s another derby day win to enjoy too, with Canary Crusher Danny Haynes up to his old tricks in another 2-1 win over Norwich in 2008.
There are plenty of other great memories to enjoy too, including an FA Cup semi-final win over West Brom and the day that Town lept to third in the Premier League with a win over Bobby Robson’s Newcastle in that wonderful 2001 campaign.
So enjoy reliving the action, and let us know below what your memories of the games are!