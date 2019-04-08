Partly Cloudy

Watch: Gunn’s famous airkick, Canary Crusher Haynes and Blues go third in the Premier League – this week’s Town flashback

08 April, 2019 - 19:30
Norwich keeper Bryan Gunn holds his head in his hands after his famous airkick in the derby day win back in 1996. Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich keeper Bryan Gunn holds his head in his hands after his famous airkick in the derby day win back in 1996. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Sports video specialist Ross Halls is back with another look at this week in Town history – and it features one of the most iconic moments in recent memory.

Bryan Gunn’s airkick in Town’s 2-1 derby day win over old rivals Norwich back in 1996 will forever be etched into Portman Road folklore, and Ross relives all the drama.

MORE: ‘Someone tweeted me saying they’d get my name tattooed on their backside if I signed’ - Judge on new deal

Gus Uhlenbeek enjoys Bryan Gunn's mistake back in 1996

There’s another derby day win to enjoy too, with Canary Crusher Danny Haynes up to his old tricks in another 2-1 win over Norwich in 2008.

There are plenty of other great memories to enjoy too, including an FA Cup semi-final win over West Brom and the day that Town lept to third in the Premier League with a win over Bobby Robson’s Newcastle in that wonderful 2001 campaign.

MORE: Lambert wants to sign strikers

So enjoy reliving the action, and let us know below what your memories of the games are!

Family’s anger at mental health trust’s response to death of Henry, 21

The 21-year-old fashion photography student died in 2016 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Kings of Anglia podcast: Celebrating a rare win, Collins’ impact, service station food and Dozzell’s role

Ipswich Town beat Bolton at the weekend.

Review: Ipswich Choral Society premieres The Affirming Flame at Snape concert

Ipswich Choral Society performing at Snape Maltings Concert Hall where they gave audiences works by Mozart and the premiere of a new piece by Tom Randle Photo: Matthew Clarke

Delays on busy Suffolk road as broken down HGV blocks lane

The A140 near Coddenham has a lane blocked by a broken down HGV. Picture: NSRAPT

Watch: Gunn’s famous airkick, Canary Crusher Haynes and Blues go third in the Premier League – this week’s Town flashback

Norwich keeper Bryan Gunn holds his head in his hands after his famous airkick in the derby day win back in 1996. Picture: ARCHANT
