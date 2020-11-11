E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Town star nominated for October player of the month award - here’s who he’s up against

11 November, 2020 - 06:00
Gwion Edwards, right, has been nominated for League One player of the month Picture: STEVE WALLER

Gwion Edwards, right, has been nominated for League One player of the month Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards has been nominated for October’s League One player of the month award.

Gwion Edwards pictured during the warm-ups against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross HallsGwion Edwards pictured during the warm-ups against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Edwards has been a real highlight of Town’s season so far, running at defenders, carving out chances and, most importantly, scoring goals.

MORE: ‘They’ve done themselves, their families and the club proud’ – Lambert on young Town side’s Trophy loss at Crawley

He netted three times in October for the Blues - twice in the 4-1 thumping of Blackpool at the seaside, and again in the following game, a 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Portman Road.

Edwards is Town’s leading scorer so far this season, with five goals in 11 league games. He’s also added three assists.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Crawley

Up against him in the player of the month running are Charlton’s Ben Amos, Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele and Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness.

Strikers Dembele and Harness both bagged five goals and a couple of assists in October, while keeper Amos kept a clean sheet in six games last month.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Shop Local: Expanding fashion retailer predicts ‘massive growth’ in independents

Anna Park inside her new Holt shop, which is in the town's high street Picture: ANNA

A14 reopens after crash involving car and three lorries

The A14 at Woolpit is blocked following a collision involving three lorries and a car. One lane of the A14 is closed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Non-league predictions: what will happen when the season restarts

Needham Market's Joe Marsden, who set up the equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Banbury United earlier this season. Picture: TERRY HUNTER

Plan for modern flats at former seaside hotel unanimously approved

Plans have been approved to develop 15 flats at the former Royal Court Hotel site. Credit: Mick Howes

MP who voted against free school meal extension now supports government U-turn

Mr Aldous previously told this newspaper that the extension of free school meals offered 'no long-term solutions.' Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Town star nominated for October player of the month award - here’s who he’s up against

Gwion Edwards, right, has been nominated for League One player of the month Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Crawley in the EFL Trophy

Zanda Siziba challenges at Crawley Town Picture Pagepix Ltd