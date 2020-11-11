Breaking

Town star nominated for October player of the month award - here’s who he’s up against

Gwion Edwards, right, has been nominated for League One player of the month Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards has been nominated for October’s League One player of the month award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gwion Edwards pictured during the warm-ups against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls Gwion Edwards pictured during the warm-ups against Portsmouth in the FA Cup Picture: Ross Halls

Edwards has been a real highlight of Town’s season so far, running at defenders, carving out chances and, most importantly, scoring goals.

MORE: ‘They’ve done themselves, their families and the club proud’ – Lambert on young Town side’s Trophy loss at Crawley

He netted three times in October for the Blues - twice in the 4-1 thumping of Blackpool at the seaside, and again in the following game, a 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Portman Road.

Edwards is Town’s leading scorer so far this season, with five goals in 11 league games. He’s also added three assists.

MORE: Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 loss at Crawley

Up against him in the player of the month running are Charlton’s Ben Amos, Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele and Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness.

Strikers Dembele and Harness both bagged five goals and a couple of assists in October, while keeper Amos kept a clean sheet in six games last month.