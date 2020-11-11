Town star nominated for October player of the month award - here’s who he’s up against
Ipswich Town winger Gwion Edwards has been nominated for October’s League One player of the month award.
Edwards has been a real highlight of Town’s season so far, running at defenders, carving out chances and, most importantly, scoring goals.
He netted three times in October for the Blues - twice in the 4-1 thumping of Blackpool at the seaside, and again in the following game, a 2-0 win over Accrington Stanley at Portman Road.
Edwards is Town’s leading scorer so far this season, with five goals in 11 league games. He’s also added three assists.
Up against him in the player of the month running are Charlton’s Ben Amos, Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele and Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness.
Strikers Dembele and Harness both bagged five goals and a couple of assists in October, while keeper Amos kept a clean sheet in six games last month.
