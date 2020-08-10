E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Hearts targeting former Ipswich Town forward Roberts

PUBLISHED: 09:29 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 10 August 2020

Former Ipswich Town forward Jordan Roberts is a Hearts target. Picture: PAGEPIX

Archant

Jordan Roberts is said to be a transfer target for Scottish club Hearts.

The forward was released by Ipswich Town at the end of last season after two years at the club, with a string of suitors in England.

Chief among them is former loan club Gillingham, where he finished the 2019/20 campaign under Steve Evans, with Doncaster, Salford and Scunthorpe are also understood to have shown interest earlier in the summer.

Now the Daily Record are reporting Roberts to be a target of Hearts, following the Edinburgh club’s relegation from the Scottish top flight at the end of last season. Talks are said to have been held.

Roberts made just 17 appearances during his two years in Suffolk, following his arrival on a free transfer from Crawley, with his three goals coming in the EFL Trophy.

He played just a single minute of league football during his second and final campaign at the club.

Roberts has previously played in Scotland for Inverness.

