Stearn and Collinson battles are the story of the day at High Easter

Rupert Stearn, right, won the Countryside Alliance Conditions Race at High Easter on board Franks A Million. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

Rupert Stearn and rival jockey Richard Collinson battled to line in three great tussles and both finished the day with a double at a chilly High Easter.

Richard Collinson on the way to victory aboard Laser Beam in the Internediate race at High Easter. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Richard Collinson on the way to victory aboard Laser Beam in the Internediate race at High Easter. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Stearn won the penultimate Maiden race on Oakidoaki, who is owned and trained by his parents Simon and Penny Stearn, by two and a half lengths from Collinson on board the Andrew Pennock trained Un Huit Huit.

His first winner of the season came earlier in the 3m6f Conditions race aboard Franks A Million, owned and trained by another great East Anglian pointing family, the Turners.

This time he took the race from Collinson, who was on board the favourite Mahlers Spirit, after getting a great jump at the last.

Although Collinson finished second on three occasions he was thrilled with his two winners, Laser Beam, who won the Intermediate race, and Chapelier who held on by a neck to win the 2m4f Conditions event.

It was Chapelier’s fourth win from four runs and Laser Beam’s third win on the bounce both trained by Andrew Pennock, who is having another fabulous season.

The Ladies Open Warwick Vase, was won for the second consecutive year by the 12-year-old Don’t Do Mondays, trained in Kent by Libby Lawson.

In-form jockey Izzie Marshall had the ride in a competitive four-runner affair. Don’t Do Mondays clearly loves this track and pulled away gamely from the last, winning by an impressive six lengths from Kriss William.

In the closing Hunt Race Quick Oats, partnered by Jack Andrews, won by three-quarters of a length from Chosen Rose in an exciting finish giving owner/trainer Nigel Padfield an incredible ninth consecutive win in the race.

Andrews fortunately was able to take the ride after a heavy fall in the previous race.

Izzie Marshall and Don't Do Mondays on their way to victory at High Easter. Picture: GRHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Izzie Marshall and Don't Do Mondays on their way to victory at High Easter. Picture: GRHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

The opening Restricted race went to owner/trainer Martin Ward’s Shamat with a straight-forward victory giving jockey Kate Gowing her first winner of the season.

Clerk of the course Simon Marriage had once again done a brilliant job, adminstering nearly 100,000 gallons of water on the course, producing some really good racing for the enormous crowd.