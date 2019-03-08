Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Bumper crowd expected at Higham's Easter point-to-point

PUBLISHED: 14:51 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 18 April 2019

One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover have already won twice at Higham this season. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover have already won twice at Higham this season. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

© Graham Bishop 2019

Higham racecourse stage the final meeting of their season on Saturday with the traditional Essex and Suffolk fixture, which normally attracts a bumper attendance.

The dry weather conditions present added issues to the ground officials but having access to an adjacent reservoir they can administer sufficient water to provide safe, jumping ground.

The opening race, is the Hunt Members' race for Veterans and Novice Riders. One Fine Morning didn't show his true form at High Easter recently but now back at Higham, where he has won three times including twice this season, he is a different proposition.

Abbey Lane and Torran Na Dtonn and possibly Back Bar will have to be put in their place if One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover are to complete a Higham three-timer for this season.

The Mixed Open race carries a £1000 prize fund. With £600 going to the winner, the race will be keenly contested. Alan Hill has two entered and will make a choice between Allie Beag and Back Bar.

Burtredgipandgump enjoys the fast Higham course whilst Zeroeshadesofgrey could make things interesting. Local Show and William Humphrey have won four races this season and Kriss William was not disgraced at High Easter.

Chosen Rose will relish the quick ground surface in the Club Members' Conditions race. A win will restore her obvious potential, after a couple of defeats this season.

The Open Maiden, potentially, should be contested between Josh The Plod,

Un Huit Huit and Sandygate, although two newcomers Rumble B and Castle Trump could have their say in matters.

The Restricted race has attracted four entries but selecting the winner could prove tricky. The Tailor Quigley, Bullsempire and Oakidoaki all have winning claims. The concluding 2 ½ mile Conditions race holds chances for Argot, Kriss William, Shamat,Somme Boy and Postbridge. All will have their supporters.

First race is 2.10pm with pony racing from 1pm. Adults cost £15, with under 17's free. Higham is west of the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester towards Stoke-by-Nayland, post code CO7 6NG.

Updates at www.pointingea.com.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dogs rescued from flat after freak kitchen fire

Fire crews forced entry to the flat and rescued two dogs after they had accidentally started a fire. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Bumper crowd expected at Higham’s Easter point-to-point

One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover have already won twice at Higham this season. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Hottest day of the year for region with warmer weather to come

The weather in East Anglia is the warmest it's been all year today. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lowestoft man to honour grandfather’s memory by replicating his 700-mile cycle across Spain

Max Mummery, from Kessingland, will cycle the length of Spain in memory of his grandfather. Peter Mummery completed the same challenge 24 years ago. Picture: Courtesy of Max Mummery

Pettitt wins Debenham 20-miler by just one second

Adrian Pettitt (Stowmarket & District CC) � winner of his own club�s time trial at Debenham. Picture: ROGER RUSH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists