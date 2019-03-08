Bumper crowd expected at Higham's Easter point-to-point

One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover have already won twice at Higham this season. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

Higham racecourse stage the final meeting of their season on Saturday with the traditional Essex and Suffolk fixture, which normally attracts a bumper attendance.

The dry weather conditions present added issues to the ground officials but having access to an adjacent reservoir they can administer sufficient water to provide safe, jumping ground.

The opening race, is the Hunt Members' race for Veterans and Novice Riders. One Fine Morning didn't show his true form at High Easter recently but now back at Higham, where he has won three times including twice this season, he is a different proposition.

Abbey Lane and Torran Na Dtonn and possibly Back Bar will have to be put in their place if One Fine Morning and Charlie Clover are to complete a Higham three-timer for this season.

The Mixed Open race carries a £1000 prize fund. With £600 going to the winner, the race will be keenly contested. Alan Hill has two entered and will make a choice between Allie Beag and Back Bar.

Burtredgipandgump enjoys the fast Higham course whilst Zeroeshadesofgrey could make things interesting. Local Show and William Humphrey have won four races this season and Kriss William was not disgraced at High Easter.

Chosen Rose will relish the quick ground surface in the Club Members' Conditions race. A win will restore her obvious potential, after a couple of defeats this season.

The Open Maiden, potentially, should be contested between Josh The Plod,

Un Huit Huit and Sandygate, although two newcomers Rumble B and Castle Trump could have their say in matters.

The Restricted race has attracted four entries but selecting the winner could prove tricky. The Tailor Quigley, Bullsempire and Oakidoaki all have winning claims. The concluding 2 ½ mile Conditions race holds chances for Argot, Kriss William, Shamat,Somme Boy and Postbridge. All will have their supporters.

First race is 2.10pm with pony racing from 1pm. Adults cost £15, with under 17's free. Higham is west of the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester towards Stoke-by-Nayland, post code CO7 6NG.

Updates at www.pointingea.com.