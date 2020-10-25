Video
Penalty awarded. But was this a penalty? Watch the highlights of the Blues’ game at Lincoln
25 October, 2020 - 13:00
Ipswich Town went down 1-0 to Lincoln on Saturday - a second half penalty proving enough to give the Imps all three points.
Town also had Jon Nolan sent off and Paul Lambert received a red card after the game as well for words he said to the referee.
It is back-to-back defeats for the Blues, who now have two home games on the bounce - at home to Gillingham on Tuesday night and Crewe on Saturday.
