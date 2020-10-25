Video

Penalty awarded. But was this a penalty? Watch the highlights of the Blues’ game at Lincoln

Town fall to defeat at Lincoln Archant

Ipswich Town went down 1-0 to Lincoln on Saturday - a second half penalty proving enough to give the Imps all three points.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town also had Jon Nolan sent off and Paul Lambert received a red card after the game as well for words he said to the referee.

It is back-to-back defeats for the Blues, who now have two home games on the bounce - at home to Gillingham on Tuesday night and Crewe on Saturday.

You may also want to watch: