Penalty awarded. But was this a penalty? Watch the highlights of the Blues’ game at Lincoln

25 October, 2020 - 13:00
Town fall to defeat at Lincoln

Ipswich Town went down 1-0 to Lincoln on Saturday - a second half penalty proving enough to give the Imps all three points.

Town also had Jon Nolan sent off and Paul Lambert received a red card after the game as well for words he said to the referee.

It is back-to-back defeats for the Blues, who now have two home games on the bounce - at home to Gillingham on Tuesday night and Crewe on Saturday.

