News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport

Gallery

Did you play hockey? Here are 11 'teams of yesteryear'..... Are you or your club featured?

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 12:00 PM January 18, 2021   
Ipswich ladies hockey team in 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Ladies, 1989 - Credit: Archant

We all love a team photo.

And hockey was especially good at getting everyone together for a photo opportunity.

I remember playing hockey at Northgate Grammar School, where I attended, long before I played football. The pitches were grass and bobbly and often, as a quick sprinter, I would  chase a through ball, confident it was going to bounce over many defenders' hockey sticks to put me in free to score.

So, for hockey fans past and present, I hope you enjoy looking through a few I found in the Archant archives. One or two pictures have captions, but most don't unfortunately.

Feel free to e-mail any others you have and we can do this all over again another week!.... mike.bacon@archant.co.uk


HALESWORTH ANGELS 1977

Hakesworth Angels Hockey Team, October 1977

Halesworth Angels, 1977. - Credit: Archant


CULFORD GIRLS U-18s 1990

Culford Girls under 18 Hockey Team from January 1990

Culford Girls under-18s, from January 1990. - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest Covid infection rates
  2. 2 More snow could be on its way to Suffolk - but heavy rain expected first
  3. 3 Covid cases fall by a third in some parts of Suffolk and Essex
  1. 4 Incredible home with unprecedented views and access to River Stour for sale
  2. 5 All over-80s in Suffolk to get vaccine within two weeks as rollout accelerates
  3. 6 Couple move microbrewery to Suffolk, with plans to expand production
  4. 7 Covid rule breaker travelled from Colchester to Norwich to deliver birthday present
  5. 8 Call for action to solve flooding problems in Suffolk villages
  6. 9 'Mark my words, Peterborough and Sunderland will humble us' - Town fans on Burton win and challenge ahead
  7. 10 Man 'moved on' for eating sausage roll on Ipswich park bench

IPSWICH & EAST SUFFOLK MEN, c.2013

The Ipswich-East Suffolk Men's Hockey team. Back row, left to right, Kevin Brown, Luke Curtis, Tony

Back row, left to right, Kevin Brown, Luke Curtis, Tony Burch, James Howe,Tom Taggart, James Klug and Dave Stephens. Front row: George Sutton, Charlie Coulson, Geoff Reed, Tom Britton and Steven Farrow. - Credit: Archant


IPSWICH INDOOR TEAM, 1975

Star MemoriesIpswich indoor Hockey Team January 1975Neg 42897ES 15.1.13

Ipswich Indoor team, 1975. - Credit: Archant


NACTON HEATH SCHOOL, 1975

Star MemoriesNacton Heath Secondry Modern School Hockey Team March 1975Neg 43656

Nacton Heath Secondary Modern School, March 1975 - Credit: Archant


HADLEIGH SCHOOL, 1976

Memory Frame NostalgiaHadleigh School Hockey Team in April 1976Neg Ref - 49629ES 16.4.12

Hadleigh School team, in April 1976 - Credit: Archant


SUFFOLK GIRLS U-14s, 2011

Suffolk girls under 14 hockey teamMille Haydon (Capt), Rosie Andrews (GK) Maria Alfaro, Scarlett

Suffolk girls under 14s: Mille Haydon (Capt), Rosie Andrews (GK) Maria Alfaro, Scarlett Simmons, Liv Mayor, Ella Dowling, Hannah Vickers, Lucy Holder, Maria Andrews, Emma Watson, Eve Holder, Jemma Andrews, Charlotte Sexton, Camilla Geddes, Phoebe Howe - Credit: Archant


FELIXSTOWE GRAMMAR SCHOOL, 1952

NewsPic Lucy TaylorReunion of Felixstowe Grammar School 1952 -591st Hockey teamES 18.5.11

Felixstowe Grammar School 1952 - Credit: Archant


CARLTON PARK LADIES, 2011

Carlton Park Ladies 1st IV Hockey Team EADT 13.4.11

Carlton Park Ladies , 2011. - Credit: Archant


SUDBURY LADIES 2003

The victorious Sudbury Ladies hockey team.contributed picture

Sudbury Ladies, 2003. - Credit: Archant




Hockey
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates drop in every district

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Essex Police

Body found in search for missing man

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk Weather

Suffolk braced for up to 10cm of snow as warnings upgraded

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Analysis: Is lockdown finally working in Suffolk?

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus