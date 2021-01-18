Did you play hockey? Here are 11 'teams of yesteryear'..... Are you or your club featured?

Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM January 18, 2021

We all love a team photo.

And hockey was especially good at getting everyone together for a photo opportunity.

I remember playing hockey at Northgate Grammar School, where I attended, long before I played football. The pitches were grass and bobbly and often, as a quick sprinter, I would chase a through ball, confident it was going to bounce over many defenders' hockey sticks to put me in free to score.

So, for hockey fans past and present, I hope you enjoy looking through a few I found in the Archant archives. One or two pictures have captions, but most don't unfortunately.

Feel free to e-mail any others you have and we can do this all over again another week!.... mike.bacon@archant.co.uk





HALESWORTH ANGELS 1977

Halesworth Angels, 1977. - Credit: Archant





CULFORD GIRLS U-18s 1990

Culford Girls under-18s, from January 1990. - Credit: Archant





IPSWICH & EAST SUFFOLK MEN, c.2013

Back row, left to right, Kevin Brown, Luke Curtis, Tony Burch, James Howe,Tom Taggart, James Klug and Dave Stephens. Front row: George Sutton, Charlie Coulson, Geoff Reed, Tom Britton and Steven Farrow. - Credit: Archant





IPSWICH INDOOR TEAM, 1975

Ipswich Indoor team, 1975. - Credit: Archant





NACTON HEATH SCHOOL, 1975

Nacton Heath Secondary Modern School, March 1975 - Credit: Archant





HADLEIGH SCHOOL, 1976

Hadleigh School team, in April 1976 - Credit: Archant





SUFFOLK GIRLS U-14s, 2011

Suffolk girls under 14s: Mille Haydon (Capt), Rosie Andrews (GK) Maria Alfaro, Scarlett Simmons, Liv Mayor, Ella Dowling, Hannah Vickers, Lucy Holder, Maria Andrews, Emma Watson, Eve Holder, Jemma Andrews, Charlotte Sexton, Camilla Geddes, Phoebe Howe - Credit: Archant





FELIXSTOWE GRAMMAR SCHOOL, 1952

Felixstowe Grammar School 1952 - Credit: Archant





CARLTON PARK LADIES, 2011

Carlton Park Ladies , 2011. - Credit: Archant





SUDBURY LADIES 2003

Sudbury Ladies, 2003. - Credit: Archant











