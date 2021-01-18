Gallery
Did you play hockey? Here are 11 'teams of yesteryear'..... Are you or your club featured?
We all love a team photo.
And hockey was especially good at getting everyone together for a photo opportunity.
I remember playing hockey at Northgate Grammar School, where I attended, long before I played football. The pitches were grass and bobbly and often, as a quick sprinter, I would chase a through ball, confident it was going to bounce over many defenders' hockey sticks to put me in free to score.
So, for hockey fans past and present, I hope you enjoy looking through a few I found in the Archant archives. One or two pictures have captions, but most don't unfortunately.
Feel free to e-mail any others you have and we can do this all over again another week!.... mike.bacon@archant.co.uk
HALESWORTH ANGELS 1977
CULFORD GIRLS U-18s 1990
IPSWICH & EAST SUFFOLK MEN, c.2013
IPSWICH INDOOR TEAM, 1975
NACTON HEATH SCHOOL, 1975
HADLEIGH SCHOOL, 1976
SUFFOLK GIRLS U-14s, 2011
FELIXSTOWE GRAMMAR SCHOOL, 1952
CARLTON PARK LADIES, 2011
SUDBURY LADIES 2003