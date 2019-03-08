Summer Sounds could hit right note at Horseheath point-to-point

Summer Sounds is one to watch at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY © Graham Bishop 2019

The Puckeridge Hunt host Saturday’s meeting at Horseheath with 60 entries for the six races. The first is at 1.30pm with three pony races from 12pm prior to the steeplechasing.

Racing goes at Horseheath on Saturday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY Racing goes at Horseheath on Saturday. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

There are several horses entered who have proven, winning Horseheath form. Summer Sounds, in the concluding Novice Riders race was an impressive winner at the opening Horseheath meeting in February and has won again since that front-running performance. Possible dangers would come from Kashmir Peak and Vivaldi Collonges who has won his last two races.

In the Intermediate race, Black Jewel and Gordon Hopkinson were winners here at the end of February and were unlucky last weekend at Larkhill, finishing first but subsequently disqualified after losing a weight cloth near the winning post.

Latenightpass, has run four consistent races this season whilst the 5-year-old grey Sommervieu comes into the reckoning having won his last two races following two second places.

Proximo holds entries in both the Mens and Ladies Open races and won with plenty in hand at the last Horseheath fixture and would face strong rivals in the Ladies event from both Laurium and Kalabaloo.

The Mens Open could see Local Show and William Humphrey seeking their fifth win of the season. With a course win here already this season the pairing notched a victory in Kent last weekend. Just Cause and Neumond will have a say in proceedings, if facing the starter.

The Open Maiden has no stand-out entry with any noteworthy form but Tom Ellis could have found a winnable opportunity for the mare Judge Judy whilst Quietly could improve on his Ampton run.

Tim Gredley’s Silvergrove finished 2nd in a Hunter ‘Chase at Fakenham recently, his first run since May 2017, and will strip fitter in the opening Conditions race.

Also entered here is Neumond, who was pulled up at Brafield, two weeks ago but won at all three meeting run at Horseheath in 2017.

Admission is £12 for adults, with children under 16 free. The course is four miles west of Haverhill on A1307 CB21 4QF. Updates on www. pointingea.com.