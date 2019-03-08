Partly Cloudy

Unbeaten prospects Hurn and Hawes set to fight for share of £50,000 at Ultimate Boxxer

PUBLISHED: 10:50 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 20 March 2019

Joe Hurn will compete at the Ultimate Boxxer in London on May 10. Picture: GEOFF SMITH/TOP-PIC-PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Two local boxers will compete for a share of £50,000 and a major promotional deal in a prestigious one-night tournament which will be shown live on BT Sport.

Big-punching Joe Hurn and unbeaten Kaan Hawes are both part of the eight-man middleweight field for the Ultimate Boxxer event at The Indigo at the O2 Arena on Friday, May 10.

The elimination tournament will see the winner have to battle through three fights of three three minute rounds to stand alone as the champion, winning a signinficant chunk of cash, a ratings boost and a promotional deal.

Clacton’s Hurn, who has an impressive record of 10 wins and a draw from 11 career fights, has stopped six of his foes and is known as a heavy-handed, all-action scrapper.

His last fight was a four round points win over Emmanuel Moussinga at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich last May, and he has struggled to keep busy having only fought twice in the last two years – so this event is a huge opportunity for him.

Witham’s Hawes, meanwhile, is also unbeaten, with a career mark of five wins and a draw from his six fights. He’s yet to stop anyone though, so one would imagine he’ll be looking to outbox and outpoint his opponents come May 10.

MORE: Hurn wins as heavyweight prospect Wardley tops the bill in Ipswich

He last fought at the start of March, outpointing the very experienced Chris Jenkinson at the Brentwood Centre.

The rest of the fighters set to compete are: Tey-Lynn Jones (11-1), Derrick Osaze (6-0), Grant Dennis (12-1), Keiron Conway (10-0), Josh Groombridge (7-1) and Sean Phillips (6-0).

Ultimate Boxxer founder Ben Shalom said: “It’s great to get this over the line with BT Sport who share the same vision to bring something extra to the boxing industry.

“British boxing has never been in such a healthy position and Ultimate Boxxer will present long-term opportunities for boxers whilst giving sports fans an experience they won’t forget.”

Former world champion Paulie Malignaggi, director of the promotion, said: “When we started this last year we wanted to give the biggest platform possible to the competing fighters.

“I’m very excited to watch some amazing stories unfold on this journey and see the tournaments evolve.”

