Watch El Mizouni's sublime free-kick as Ipswich teenager opens his account for loan club Cambridge

Idris El Mizouni got off the mark for loan club Cambridge United last night.

The young Tunisian international joined the League Two side at the end of January and, in what was his fourth appearance for the U's, he scored his first goal.

It came in a 2-0 away victory over Scunthorpe, with the teenager superbly striking a 16th-minute free-kick around and over the wall to find the top corner. You can watch the goal above from 21 seconds.

It was his second professional goal after he scored during Ipswich's EFL Trophy victory at Peterborough in November.

El Mizouni was withdrawn after 75 minutes but his goal, which was followed by a strike from Tranmere loanee Paul Mullin, was enough to secure the three points.

The victory moves Cambridge up to 12th in the League Two table.

Elsewhere last night, Jordan Roberts started in Gillingham's eventual 3-2 victory over Blackpool and Ben Folami played the final 18 minutes of Stevenage's 3-1 defeat at Bradford in League Two.