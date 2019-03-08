Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Improve your golf! Mike Bacon meets up with Suffolk golf professional Stuart Robertson....

PUBLISHED: 16:11 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 20 March 2019

Mike Bacon and Stuart Robertson, on the course and a bit of golf tuition for Mike

Mike Bacon and Stuart Robertson, on the course and a bit of golf tuition for Mike

Archant

Summer is almost here, so sharpen up your golf with Ufford Park director of golf, Stuart Robertson, as he gives MIKE BACON a few simple tips to help reduce his – and your – handicap.

Summer is just around the corner and more people will begin to take to the golf course.

Mike Bacon will be one of them (fair weather golfer that he is), and in this video he learns a few simple tricks of the trade that should help him – and you – take shots off your golf round.

From equipment to sand play, putting to driving, a few easy tips could make the world of difference.....

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT