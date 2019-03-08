Video

Improve your golf! Mike Bacon meets up with Suffolk golf professional Stuart Robertson....

Mike Bacon and Stuart Robertson, on the course and a bit of golf tuition for Mike Archant

Summer is almost here, so sharpen up your golf with Ufford Park director of golf, Stuart Robertson, as he gives MIKE BACON a few simple tips to help reduce his – and your – handicap.

Summer is just around the corner and more people will begin to take to the golf course.

Mike Bacon will be one of them (fair weather golfer that he is), and in this video he learns a few simple tricks of the trade that should help him – and you – take shots off your golf round.

From equipment to sand play, putting to driving, a few easy tips could make the world of difference.....