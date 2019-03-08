In-form Long Melford are up to third after impressive win at Woodbridge Mike Bacon

Action from Long Melford's victory at Woodbrige. Photo: GEORGE FERGUSON Archant

Woodbridge Tn 1 Long Melford 2

An in-form Long Melford took all three points as they held out with 10 men to gain a deserved victory against a below-par Woodbridge at Notcutts Park.

Carlos Edwards scored the goal for the Woodpeckers but it wasn't enough to prevent a second home league defeat of the season after Ross Waugh and Jamie Griffiths had put the visitors two goals up. Melford move up to third.

Nathan Rowe's cross after six minutes was met by Griffiths early on but his effort went wide of the post for the visitors.

Kelsey Trotter's pass found Ryan Keeble but his shot was deflected for a corner. Rowe's cross after 15 minutes was headed for a corner by Edwards but a minute later the visitors took the lead when centre half Ross Waugh's neat finish beat home keeper Alfie Stronge.

Rowe's effort was deflected for a corner by Dale Hammond aand Keeble's shot missed the target and his effort was parried for a corner by away keeper Matt Walker. Tom Blackwell's shot was parried for a corner by Stronge as Melford continued to press.

Melford started the second half in top gear, some nice passing between Blackwell and Griffiths saw the latter fire in a fierce drive that was pushed over the bar by Alfie Stronge the home keeper.

Griffith's curling shot was tipped over the bar by Stronge after and at the other end Edwards' shot after 54 minutes tested Walker.

Blackwell's shot went wide of the post but after 78 minutes Griffith's superb curling free kick made it 2-0 to Melford, with the points looking as good as sealed.

However, just A minute later the Woodpeckers pulled a goal back when Edwards found himself clean through and his shot beat Walker and it was 2-1.

Taylor Southgate cleared off his own goalline as the minutes ticked by and Keeble's cross was punched clear by Walker.

Keeble's pass after found Edwards and his shot was well saved by Walker.

Just before the end Rowe was sent off after a challenge from behind - the incident provoking a minor pushing and shoving fracas.

George Bowman's free kick was deflected for a corner but the away side defended well throughout and held out for the deserved win.