'Buzzing for a midweek replay at Lincoln... but at least that was worth £10' - Ipswich fans react to Lincoln draw

PUBLISHED: 18:57 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 09 November 2019

Gwion Edwards crosses. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Lincoln City this afternoon, with the two sides now having to do it all again in a replay.

Tyler Walker gave the hosts the lead on an afternoon when Paul Lambert made 10 changes to his Ipswich side.

The Blues were better after the break, though, with Andre Dozzell finding an equaliser.

Ipswich threw men forward to try and win the game but couldn't find a second goal.

They must now do it all again.

Town fans have been reacting to the game and you can read a selection of their thoughts here.

