Opinion
'Buzzing for a midweek replay at Lincoln... but at least that was worth £10' - Ipswich fans react to Lincoln draw
PUBLISHED: 18:57 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:57 09 November 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Lincoln City this afternoon, with the two sides now having to do it all again in a replay.
Tyler Walker gave the hosts the lead on an afternoon when Paul Lambert made 10 changes to his Ipswich side.
You may also want to watch:
The Blues were better after the break, though, with Andre Dozzell finding an equaliser.
Ipswich threw men forward to try and win the game but couldn't find a second goal.
They must now do it all again.
Town fans have been reacting to the game and you can read a selection of their thoughts here.