‘Wait and see what happens at the end of the season’ - Lambert’s radio comments spark fears for his future

Paul Lambert’s post-match comments to BBC Radio Suffolk have sparked concerns regarding the Scot’s future at the club.

The Blues look destined for relegation to League One but performances under Lambert have improved, while the feeling of unity he has generated at the club has led to a feeling of optimism, whatever the future holds.

Following today’s 2-0 loss to Hull, Lambert was asked whether questioning his on-pitch record, which reads P25 W2 D9 L14, is fair at this stage.

Lambert’s response has raised questions regarding his future, although it’s understood the expectation from Ipswich Town is that he will still be in charge at the start of next season.

Below is a transcript of his post-match interview with BBC Radio Suffolk. You can listen to the interview here from around the 40-minute mark.

The fans have been fantastic, so positive and so supportive and were delighted when you said you were going to be here next season. But some are maybe questioning your record now, is that fair do you think?

PL: Of course it is, that’s results. But if the club don’t want me to stay here then that’s no problem, I’ll go. I don’t have any problem whatsoever.

The club’s more important than me and more important than any individual.

The club will outlive everybody so if the club wants me to go at the end of the season, I have no problem. None.

But what a I would say is that, being here and being the manager of this club, is that it’s an unbelievable club to manage.

So whoever gets the job at the end of the season, if I’m not here, you’ve got an incredible club behind you and incredible support behind you.

That’s no problem to me.

But you are still fully confident you will turn things round if given time, which you will be given by Marcus?

PL: Wait and see what happens at the end of the season, wait and see. What’s going to happen’s going to happen.

I know in my own head what’s going to happen.

But what I will say is that, if I’m not here, then I’m proud to say I’ve been the manager here because those fans deserve unbelievable football.

Given the choice you want to be here though? Just to clarify?

PL: I told you, wait and see what’s going to happen. That’s just me being honest with everybody.

I love the club, love the support. It’s fantastic.

I’ve been at massive, huge clubs who have won the highest honours and have played in front of great atmospheres, great stadia and great fans. Ipswich is up there, 100 per cent.

What a place to get your football right.

A change of manager this summer would be crazy, surely? If there’s one thing it needs is stability…

PL: Listen, I’m too long in the tooth to think you can rest in football.

Football’s a great game for kicking you sometimes when you don’t want it. I’ve been involved with the highest owners at clubs and Marcus Evans is a really good guy.

The club’s in a good place with what can happen with it because of the young ones it’s got and the support it’s got behind it.

That’s the main focus.

The most important people are not me, it’s the supporters and the players.

I want what’s best for the football club.

Our record in terms of winning games is not good enough, we’ve drawn too many games, but football-wise we’ve been exciting.

The club needs that.