Town still working to renew deals of out-of-contract players

Cole Skuse and Gwion Edwards are both out of contract at the end of June. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town are continuing to talk to their out-of-contract players regarding new deals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cole Skuse is one of Town's first team players out of contract on June 30l Photo: ROSS HALLS Cole Skuse is one of Town's first team players out of contract on June 30l Photo: ROSS HALLS

Five players – Cole Skuse, Will Keane, Gwion Edwards, Danny Rowe and Jordan Roberts – are coming to the end of their contracts, which expire on June 30.

All five of those contracts include options for them to be extended for a further season, with those options in most cases needing to be taken by the third weekend in May.

But it’s understood the club’s aim is to negotiate fresh terms with those players they wish to keep, rather than simply exercise the extra year, and there are no resolutions reached at this stage.

MORE: Football is back - how and why you should join Town fans in cheering on Fortuna this weekend

While the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the real uncertainty regarding football’s return, either this season or next, has certainly complicated the issue of contract renewal, it’s understood the club are still in a position to keep hold of the players they do not want to lose as negotiations continue.

Will Keane celebrates his goal against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd Will Keane celebrates his goal against Coventry Picture Pagepix Ltd

You may also want to watch:

Skuse is by far the longest-serving of those out-of-contract, having joined the club in 2013, with the midfielder stating in recent weeks that he and the club were working towards a new deal which would also include a ‘life after football’ role. The 34-year-old has a desire to coach when his playing days are over but has insisted he has ‘plenty left in the tank’.

Keane joined the Blues on a free transfer in the summer and has largely remained injury free, following hamstring surgery in the off-season, making 29 appearances after returning to the side in September. He has now made more appearances for Ipswich than he has for any of his other six professional clubs.

MORE: Skuse on contract talks with Evans, his ‘life after football role’ at Ipswich and having plenty left in the tank

Winger Edwards has been in-and-out of the side in his natural position this season but has filled in as an emergency right-back, while Rowe hasn’t played since the start of December due to a knee injury.

Roberts has recently returned to the Blues following a loan at Gillingham and appears certain to be released following two seasons at the club.

The Blues recently exercised their contract options on young players Andre Dozzell, Armando Dobra, Brett McGavin and Harry Wright.

Discussions regarding a new contract for Dozzell have been ongoing for several months with no agreement reached, while new terms are close to being settled on with Dobra.