E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Town opt against extending three players’ contracts... but door is not closed yet

PUBLISHED: 12:34 18 May 2020

Danny Rowe and Will Keane are both out of contract this summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Danny Rowe and Will Keane are both out of contract this summer. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town will not be taking up contract options on Will Keane and Danny Rowe but the door may not be closed on the pair just yet.

Both Keane and Rowe’s deals expire on June 30, as does Jordan Roberts’ with the club having to make a decision over the weekend whether or not to take up their option to extend their stays by a further 12 months.

The club have opted not to do so meaning, as things stand, they will depart at the end of next month.

You may also want to watch:

However, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has admitted the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis has had an impact on that decision, while insisting the club could look at new deals once the ‘situation is clearer’.

MORE: Town will need to make some tough decisions when it comes to out-of-contract players

“With so much uncertainty over the game and the financial situation, it’s not feasible for the Club to take up the options on the players at the moment,” O’Neill said.

“The door is certainly not closed though and it’s a situation that we will look at again when the football world becomes a bit clearer.”

Ipswich have given Cole Skuse a new one-year contract, with a 12-month extension option, and have taken the 12-month extension option in Gwion Edwards’ deal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sunshine lures more visitors to the Suffolk coast after lockdown easing

People flocked to Felixstowe on the first weekend of the relaxed lockdown restrictions Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Stick with it’ - new message to Suffolk residents during coronavirus lockdown

A new campaign is urging Suffolk residents to 'stick with it' as the coronavirus lockdown continues Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How busy was the Suffolk coast today after lockdown easing?

The skies were grey at times throughout Saturday in Suffolk - this was Southwold on Saturday morning. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fire fighters tackle blaze in bungalow loft

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

28 Suffolk restaurants, cafes and pubs offering takeaway and collection

One of The Forge Kitchen's delicious burgers topped with a brioche bun Picture: The Forge Kitchen

‘What you want is some leadership’ - Lambert calls for decision on future of season

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has called for better leadership in deciding the fate of the League One season Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia brings in more trains – but passengers are still staying away

New markings have been put up at Colchester Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24