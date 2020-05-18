Ipswich Town opt against extending three players’ contracts... but door is not closed yet

Ipswich Town will not be taking up contract options on Will Keane and Danny Rowe but the door may not be closed on the pair just yet.

Both Keane and Rowe’s deals expire on June 30, as does Jordan Roberts’ with the club having to make a decision over the weekend whether or not to take up their option to extend their stays by a further 12 months.

The club have opted not to do so meaning, as things stand, they will depart at the end of next month.

However, general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill has admitted the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis has had an impact on that decision, while insisting the club could look at new deals once the ‘situation is clearer’.

“With so much uncertainty over the game and the financial situation, it’s not feasible for the Club to take up the options on the players at the moment,” O’Neill said.

“The door is certainly not closed though and it’s a situation that we will look at again when the football world becomes a bit clearer.”

Ipswich have given Cole Skuse a new one-year contract, with a 12-month extension option, and have taken the 12-month extension option in Gwion Edwards’ deal.