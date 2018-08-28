Heavy Showers

‘We didn’t have the quality but they showed fight and that’s all us fans ask for’ - Town fans react to Norwich defeat

PUBLISHED: 14:55 10 February 2019

Ipswich Town fans at Carrow Road

Ipswich Town fans at Carrow Road

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s East Anglian Derby Day defeat to Norwich

The 10-year winless run against Norwich City goes on for Ipswich following a fiery East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road.

Onel Hernandez opened the scoring for Norwich insisde two minutes, before two second-half goals from Teem Pukki saw Norwich beat the Blues 3-0 to seal the three points and top the Championship.

MATCH REPORT: Norwich City 3-0 Ipswich Town

Town will hope to bounce back from the result as they’re back in action this Wednesday at home to Derby with the gap to safety at nine points.

