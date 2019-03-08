Partly Cloudy

‘The quality will be outstanding... it’s a healthy football club’ - loanee Quaner sees a bright future for Town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:22 09 April 2019

Collin Quaner shows his appreciation for the travelling fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Collin Quaner shows his appreciation for the travelling fans at Bolton Picture Pagepix

Collin Quaner believes the future’s bright at Ipswich Town despite their impending relegation to League One.

The Blues drop into the third tier could be confirmed as early as tomorrow night’s trip to Brentford – although that would need three results to go against them – but Paul Lambert’s men go into the game on the back of a heartening victory at Bolton on Saturday.

Huddersfield loanee Quaner struck twice to secure just the fourth victory of the season and, with young players signing new contracts and Alan Judge committing his future to the club, the German striker sees a positive outlook.

“I think it’s a big lift, along with the other players who have extended their contracts,” Quaner said of Judge’s new deal.

“It’s another good sign for the club and if I look at the team there is so much potential and so many good players. They are unbelievable.

“It’s a really good sign for the club for next season and beyond and it looks like most of the team will stay together next season.

“If it’s going to be League One then the quality will be outstanding.”

When asked if he can see the Blues bouncing back at the first time of asking, Quaner said: “It’s always hard to say because no matter what league you play in, it’s hard work.

“But at the moment we focus on the Championship because that is where we are.”

While Quaner will return to Huddersfield this summer, with Paul Lambert admitting after Saturday’s game that he is well outside of Ipswich’s budget, the striker will be sad to leave the club’s impressive supporters behind.

“It really is outstanding,” Quaner said of the 1,400 fans who travelled to Bolton at the weekend.

“They were brilliant and even in the home games the support is outstanding even if we draw or lose.

“It’s not usual, not normal to have the support this big even though we’ve been losing games.

“It’s a healthy football club.

“You need the fans behind you because they are the most important thing for the club.”

