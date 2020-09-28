Town represented in League One team of the week once again... alongside another former Town loanee

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishops goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Archant

Ipswich Town have a representative in the League One team of the week for the third week in a row.

Toto Nsiala rises high to head clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Toto Nsiala rises high to head clear. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

After Teddy Bishop’s inclusion following his goal against Wigan on the opening day, followed by manager Paul Lambert and midfielder Jon Nolan’s selection following the victory at Bristol Rovers, Toto Nsiala has been recognised for his display in Saturday’s win over Rochdale at Portman Road.

The former Shrewsbury man has started the season strongly, with the weekend display his best yet as, despite some sloppy moments on the ball, the big centre-half dominated physically and produced a succession of important blocks to keep his side’s clean sheet intact.

He partners Lincoln’s Dutch defender, Lewis Montsma, in the centre of defence, with the former Dordrecht man scoring in his side’s 2-0 victory over Charlton. Like Ipswich, Lincoln have a perfect record from their three League One games to date.

Also selected is former Ipswich loanee Dominic Samuel, who netted twice on his Gillingham debut to help Steve Evans’ men beat Blackpool 2-0.

Samuel spent the second half of the 2016/17 season on loan at Portman Road, failing to score in six appearances for the club.