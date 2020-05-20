E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Champions League quarter-finalists among clubs showing Dobra interest prior to new deal

PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 20 May 2020

Armando Dobra has extended his contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/ITFC

Armando Dobra has extended his contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS/ITFC

A string of clubs were showing an interest in Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra before he signed his new contract with the club, we understand.

Armando Dobra has signed a new contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFCArmando Dobra has signed a new contract at Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

The young Albanian international has now signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at the club until at least 2023, with the Blues holding an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

They rejected two offers from Brighton in January, with bidding reaching close to the £500,000 mark, with the Seagulls retaining an interest in Dobra throughout negotiations regarding his new Ipswich contract.

Other clubs have also kept an eye on Dobra, including Leeds United, while Premier League side Southampton were also said to be interested in the talented teenager.

Armando Dobra gets a hug from his manager at Luton Picture Pagepix LtdArmando Dobra gets a hug from his manager at Luton Picture Pagepix Ltd

Also interested were Italian Serie A side Atalanta who, prior to football’s suspension, had booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League following an impressive victory over Valencia.

MORE: The making of Armando Dobra: A young man with skill, drive, support and his feet firmly on the ground

However, Dobra was always keen to extend his stay at Ipswich due to the pathway offered to the first-team, with his future now secured for the next three seasons at least.

Having previously won Under 19 caps with Albania and receiving a first Under 21 call-up prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, Dobra is on the radar of senior international boss Edoardo Reja, who was believed to be considering him for a place in the full squad.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

