Champions League quarter-finalists among clubs showing Dobra interest prior to new deal

A string of clubs were showing an interest in Ipswich Town youngster Armando Dobra before he signed his new contract with the club, we understand.

The young Albanian international has now signed a new three-year contract, keeping him at the club until at least 2023, with the Blues holding an option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

They rejected two offers from Brighton in January, with bidding reaching close to the £500,000 mark, with the Seagulls retaining an interest in Dobra throughout negotiations regarding his new Ipswich contract.

Other clubs have also kept an eye on Dobra, including Leeds United, while Premier League side Southampton were also said to be interested in the talented teenager.

Also interested were Italian Serie A side Atalanta who, prior to football’s suspension, had booked their place in the last eight of the Champions League following an impressive victory over Valencia.

However, Dobra was always keen to extend his stay at Ipswich due to the pathway offered to the first-team, with his future now secured for the next three seasons at least.

Having previously won Under 19 caps with Albania and receiving a first Under 21 call-up prior to the outbreak of coronavirus, Dobra is on the radar of senior international boss Edoardo Reja, who was believed to be considering him for a place in the full squad.