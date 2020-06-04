E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ipswich Town submit expanded League One play-off proposal to EFL

PUBLISHED: 15:29 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 04 June 2020

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has submitted a proposal to the EFL for a 10-team play-off tournament. Picture: PA/ITFC

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has submitted a proposal to the EFL for a 10-team play-off tournament. Picture: PA/ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town have submitted a proposal to the EFL for an expanded play-off tournament in the event of third tier clubs voting to end the season early.

Paul Lambert's Blues will drop to 11th using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLERPaul Lambert's Blues will drop to 11th using a points-per-game formula. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The deadline for submissions to the EFL was 2pm on Tuesday as a solution is sought, with the Blues, who maintain that they want the season to continue in full, putting their thoughts forward.

The proposal, directly from owner Marcus Evans, would see the play-offs expanded to at least eight clubs to compete for a final promotion spot. There has also been a suggestion the current top 10 in League One (Ipswich are currently 10th) could compete in an expanded play-off competition with three sides gaining promotion. It’s unclear exactly what format that plan would use.

Manager Paul Lambert has maintained that he believes his side would have a chance of making the top six should the season be played out in full, given the return of key players such as Kane Vincent-Young and James Norwood from injury, and the fact the Blues have a kind schedule during their final eight matches.

MORE: Explaining Tranmere Rovers’ proposal to the EFL

It’s understood the Blues are not expecting their plan to be given the go-ahead, with the expectation still the season will be brought to an early end and the play-offs contested with four clubs, but wanted to make their views known.

A vote on whether to end the League One season is set to be held next Tuesday, along with the consideration of amendments put forward by clubs.

The most high profile comes from Tranmere, who have suggested a formula which takes into account a margin-for-error and would see sides promoted, make the play-offs or relegated should they finish in those positions when that margin-for-error is taken into account.

That proposal would save Rovers from relegation and has been backed by Peterborough United, who have also proposed an expanded play-off competition which has the backing of Sunderland.

