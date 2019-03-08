'I want to contribute with assists, goals and performances all the time now... that's my goal now' - Huws

Emyr Huws scored his first goal in more than two years against Gillingham.

Emyr Huws is looking to make up for lost time and 'contribute with assists, goals and performances' as Ipswich Town push for an immediate return to the Championship.

The Ipswich Town players celebrate Emyr Huws' early goal against Gillingham.

A knee injury suffered in December 2017 kept the Welshman out of competitive action until August but, after a testing 18 months, he's featured in nine of the Blues' 14 games so far this season.

He scored his first goal of the season on Tuesday night as he netted the first in Town's 4-0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham, his first goal since his stunning strike against Newcastle in April 2017.

With Ipswich sitting top of League One, Huws knows the pressure is on but he's excited to have the chance to contribute to what he hopes will be a successful season.

Emyr Huws, to the left and almost totally hidden, fires Town into an early lead in the Ipswich Town v Gillingham EFL Trophy match.

"We are going well and we have to be successful," Huws said.

"I want to contribute with assists, goals and performances all the time now. That's my goal.

"Last year was really tough for the club but the momentum we've got now is invaluable.

"The fans have been unbelievable, even going back to last year and in all the away games, and it's so nice to feel that and hear the noise.

Emyr Huws wheels away after scoring Town's third in the 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Ipswich Town v Newcastle United (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 April 2017.

"It was really hard to get out of the rut we were in last season and we didn't manage it but we're in the winning habit now and, if I'm honest, I can't see us getting out of that either.

"It's such a change and attitude we all have is brilliant. We want to carry this going forward and it's nice to have flipped it around so quickly."

Asked how Ipswich have changed that mentality so quickly, Huws said: "We haven't changed that much, we've brought a few players in, but everyone's making sure they're on their game and we have people competing for every position.

Emyr Huws pictured during Town's 4-1 win over Tranmere Rovers at Portman Road

"If we carry on doing that we will get promoted and that's a great vibe to have in the building rather than thinking 'are we going to survive?'

"We want to win the league, everyone knows that, and if we carry on like this I can't see any alternative."

Huws also believes Ipswich still have further gears to find, despite being unbeaten in their 11 League One games.

"We've all had this chat," he said. "We've had some periods in games where we've played really well and haven't given teams a chance but we're still not in top gear, which is a nice thing because we can still give more.

"That will come with time and managing people correctly because we have a strong squad with some really good players. As soon as everyone is properly match fit we will be a force - which we already are.

"It's a strong position to be in."