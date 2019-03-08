Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Ipswich Town lost 4-1 to Fortuna Dusseldorf and 3-1 on penalties to host Meppen at the Interwetten Cup. Andy Warren looks at how the 23 Blues players performed.

Bartosz Bialkowski (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Started in the first game against Fortuna and had to pick the ball out of the net four times. Won't be happy with the third, which will go down as his error after the ball squirmed under his body, bit made a late save at his near post.

Tomas Holy (v SV Meppen)

In truth he had very little to do during the 45 minutes as Meppen failed to create many openings, but did collect a couple of high balls into the box. Got close to the first Meppen penalty but couldn't keep it out.

Janoi Donacien (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Much of the Dusseldorf attack came down the opposite flank but the defender had some difficult moments down the right, too. Wasn't alive in the box as the Germans scored their fourth as he failed to react to a loose ball.

Josh Emmanuel (v SV Meppen)

On at right back for game two and had a quiet game defensively, dealing with what came his way. Had a couple of good forays forward.

Luke Woolfenden (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Lost his man for first goal as Fink headed home but made two good clearances before a third. This was a stiff test for the youngster as he bids to earn a spot in the side following his return from loan.

Corrie Ndaba (v SV Meppen)

The pick of the Ipswich Town players in the second game and possibly during the entire day. He was calm and composed on the ball, solid at the back and used his pace well to cover any danger. Battling with Luke Woolfenden for a starting spot on opening day given Chambers is suspended for the visit to Burton.

Toto Nsiala (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Made a couple of good clearances before leaving the action after just 16 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. He suffered the problem clearing a ball before subsequently going up for an Ipswich free-kick, with his knock preventing him from getting back to attempt to stop Fortuna's third.

Luke Chambers (v SV Meppen)

As he did against Paderborn last weekend, the Ipswich skipper talked Ndaba through the game well. He performed well himself, making a couple of good interceptions as he tracked runners to the channels. Saw his penalty saved in the shootout.

Tristan Nydam (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Started at left back and was given a tough time by Bernard Tekpetey, before switching to midfield after Nsiala's departure. He found things difficult there, giving away a few stray passes before ending the game by taking a painful-looking blow to his groin area. Thankfully he was ok after leaving the pitch with a grimace.

Bailey Clements (v Dusseldorf and Meppen)

Came on at left back after Nsiala's departure and found the going extremely tough. The Bundesliga side attacked at will down the Ipswich left and found space behind the young Town player. He's only young and will benefit from the experience. Came back on in the Meppen came for 15 minutes after Bishop's injury and played on the left of midfield, having a much more comfortable time.

Myles Kenlock (v SV Meppen)

Like Emmanuel his game was quiet defensively but he made one superb bombing run forward and threatened to create. He likes to dip his shoulder and come inside and did so well, while also getting involved in a bit of the rough stuff with a couple of Meppen players.

Cole Skuse (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Started in his usual midfield position before switching to the centre of defence following Nsiala's injury. Was beaten for pace by Tekpetey for the second Fortuna goal but deputised well following his switch of position.

Flynn Downes (v SV Meppen)

A decent display in the middle of midfield. Won the ball well, used it sensibly and gave his side a base from which to play.

Idris El Mizouni (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

The young Tunisian internatiobal had some good moments against Paderborn last weekend but found the going a little tougher in this one as he struggled to create openings against the pace and precision of Fortuna.

Andre Dozzell (v SV Meppen)

Was the best player against Paderborn last week and did well again today. Some good passing without being unable to pick the lock. Missed in the shootout.

Emyr Huws (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Another 45 minutes in the legs for the Welsh midfielder as he continues his comeback from a knee injury and that can only be a good thing. He looks a little rusty, to be expected given he's not played a competitive game since the end of 2017, but had some bright moments and connected well with Norwood at times.

Teddy Bishop (v SV Meppen)

Had some bright moments before a concerning incident which saw him twist his knee when receiving the ball from a throw-in. Everyone connected with the Blues will be crossing their fingers that his injury is not one which will keep him sidelined for a significant period.

Armando Dobra (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Another experience for a young player making his way in the game. He hassled and harried, looking to win the ball back but struggled to make much of an impact in the final third. He will benefit greatly from the last 12 days.

Danny Rowe (v SV Meppen)

Another bright pre-season display from the returning loanee, who linked up with Jackson for some bright moments and looked to create by cutting in from the right.

Jack Lankester (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

Another who will benefit from a few more minutes in the tank as he battles back from a back injury. He has not trained every day during the Blues' tour of Germany but was fit enough to play. He had some bright moments and threatened to open doors with a good first touch without having too much luck.

Jordan Roberts (v SV Meppen)

Back on the left after playing as a striker last weekend. Clearly enjoys the niggly side of the game, getting stuck into a few challenges. Created openings for Jackson from out wide but also lost concentration and was caught offside on a couple of occasions.

James Norwood (v Fortuna Dusseldorf)

It took the striker just four moments to score his first Ipswich goal. We were given a real glimpse of what he's all about during his first 45 minutes in Blue, with the former Tranmere man combative throughout, chasing lost causes and annoying the opposition. He's going to be a fans' favourite.

Kayden Jackson (v SV Meppen)

The striker built on his display against Paderborn last weekend with another decent performance here. His pace caused problems to two big Meppen defenders as he hassled his man time and time again. If he can add a clinical side to his game (he missed a couple of decent chances, including hitting the post from a tight angle after rounding the goalkeeper) he can be a real handful.