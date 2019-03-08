E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Who the Blues could play in the last 32 of the EFL Trophy... and yes, it could mean a trip to Stamford Bridge

PUBLISHED: 23:03 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:03 12 November 2019

The EFL Trophy has a new name - the 'leasing.com Trophy'. Picture: EFL

Archant

Ipswich Town are through to the last 32 of the EFL Trophy.

The Blues' 1-0 loss at Colchester last night means Paul Lambert's men ultimately finished second in Group I behind the U's, but they had already done enough following victories over Tottenham's Under 21s and Gillingham to secure safe passage through to the knockout stage.

Finishing second means Ipswich are guaranteed to play away from home in the next round, with matches due to take place in the first week of December.

The draw for the last 32 is being made at 2pm on Saturday, with Ipswich able to be drawn against one of the other seven group winners. They can't play Colchester again.

Unlike the group stage, though, invited academy sides can be drawn to play home games, meaning Ipswich could travel to face Chelsea's youngsters at Stamford Bridge or Brighton's Under 21s at the AMEX Stadium.

The Blues are now four wins away from reaching a Wembley final.

Ipswich Town's potential EFL Trophy opponents

Portsmouth

Brighton Under 21s

Walsall

Exeter City

Chelsea Under 21s

MK Dons

Peterborough

