E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich look set to miss out on Garbutt as Sunderland offer deal and other clubs remain interested

PUBLISHED: 16:24 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 07 August 2020

Ipswich Town look set to miss out on Luke Garbutt. Sunderland are keen. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town look set to miss out on Luke Garbutt. Sunderland are keen. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town look set to miss out on a reunion with Luke Garbutt, with the former Everton man likely to move to Sunderland.

Luke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture PagepixLuke Garbutt celebrates at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

The 27-year-old impressed during his season-long loan in 2019/20, particularly with his set-piece ability, which yielded six goals in 30 appearances during his temporary move from Goodison Park.

He’s now a free agent following the expiration of his Everton contract and, while regularly insisting he would be interested in a permanent move to Ipswich, admitted he would like to play at as high a level as possible and would be open to all offers.

Garbutt and Ipswich have discussed the possibility of a full-time move regularly since before the turn of the year, with those discussions continuing throughout the summer, but it’s understood the financial terms being discussed changed once Sunderland made their interest formal.

The Black Cats have offered Garbutt a deal and, while the move is not yet complete and other clubs remain interested, he’s understood to be interested in signing with Town’s League One rivals.

Luke Garbutt scored six goals during his loan spell from Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve WallerLuke Garbutt scored six goals during his loan spell from Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

MORE: Exit Interview - Loanee Garbutt was the poster boy for early-season optimism

While finance is likely to have played a part, should Garbutt move to the Stadium of Light or elsewhere, it’s understood geography is also a major factor.

You may also want to watch:

The left-sided player has lived in Liverpool for over a decade during his time at Everton and grew up close to Leeds, where he began his football journey, meaning staying in the North of England is likely to be appealing.

Ipswich remain keen on bringing Garbutt back to Suffolk full-time and the move is not yet dead but, should they miss out, are ready to turn their attention to other left-back targets.

Speaking in June, Garbutt said: “I will never close the door on the possibility of coming back to Ipswich on a permanent basis and it’s something I will definitely consider.

“But as a football player you want to try and play at the highest level you can do. I can’t really comment because I don’t know if there’s an offer on the table from Ipswich or any club for that matter. I can’t say anything.

MORE: ‘I won’t close the door on Ipswich... but I want to play as high as I can’ - Garbutt on his future

“I’m a free agent so I’ll let my agent do the negotiations and the business side of it before I make a decision with my family about where I move next and the best football club for me.”

The introduction of a salary cap at League One level, which now limits clubs to spending £2.5m a season on player wages, is not likely to impact Sunderland’s intent to move for Garbutt.

Players signed prior to the cap’s introduction earlier today will see their actual wage reduced when counted against the cap, to the League One average £1,300 a week, while those signed after would see their salaries counted in full.

However, it’s thought to the relif offered on pre-existing deals offers Sunderland breathing space against the cap and gives them space to sign senior players.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Landmark’ seaside restaurant building goes up for sale

Lots of buyer interest is expected as 152 Aldeburgh High Street goes on the market Picture: SAVILLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Street drinker who stole mask from shop dummy jailed for eight weeks

Ty Edwards was jailed for eight weeks for breaching a court order for the second time in a week Picture: SUFFOK CONSTABULARY

Vineyard owners ‘chuffed to bits’ after striking gold at national WineGB awards

WIneGB Awards judge Oz Clarke Picture: TOM GOLD

‘Vibrant’ artwork showcases ‘Most Easterly Place’

Part of a 180-metre photographic installation that has been installed around land at the back of the old Town Hall at Compass Street, Mariners Street and Jubilee Way in Lowestoft as plans for the site are developed. Pictures: Mick Howes

Passengers’ terror after steward wrongly ordered jet evacuation

The incident happened in March last year at Stansted Airport. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Man accused of impersonating police officer will face trial

David Brown pleaded not guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN