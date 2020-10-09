First-ever official Ipswich Town sticker album launched - here’s how you can buy yours!

Town captain Luke Chambers is one of the cover stars of our new Ipswich Town sticker album Picture: ITFC ITFC

The EADT and Star have teamed up with Ipswich Town Football Club to bring you the first-ever sticker album dedicated to the Blues.

The EADT and Ipswich Star have created the first-ever Ipswich Town sticker book, in conjunction with the football club. Picture: ARCHANT The EADT and Ipswich Star have created the first-ever Ipswich Town sticker book, in conjunction with the football club. Picture: ARCHANT

They are a staple of every football fan’s life – sticker albums, carefully and lovingly filled with memories from a particular season, World Cup or European Championships.

And now, for the first time ever, you can say ‘got, need, got’ for an Ipswich Town album after the EADT and Star teamed up with the football club to create an official sticker book.

Striker James Norwood with the new sticker album Picture: ITFC Striker James Norwood with the new sticker album Picture: ITFC

The 60-page album, which boasts 250 stickers, features the current first team squad plus a raft of great players from the club’s long and rich history.

There are sections dedicated to the 1978 FA Cup win, the 1981 UEFA Cup triumph, iconic moments from Town’s past, and famous kits through the years.

All the club’s managers are featured too, from Scott Duncan all the way through to current boss Paul Lambert.

And, of course, there are plenty of ‘shinies’ on offer - 20 in total scattered throughout the album.

Brad Jones, editor-in-chief of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “We’ve been working on this for the last six months, and it’s exciting to finally tell everyone about it.

Aaron Drinan with the new Town sticker album Picture: ITFC Aaron Drinan with the new Town sticker album Picture: ITFC

“It’s the first-ever sticker album devoted solely to Ipswich Town, and it looks fantastic. It’s been great teaming up with the club to produce this.

“As well the current squad, it draws on our club’s magnificent heritage. There is no doubt it will appeal to fans of all ages, and create a real buzz. I hope supporters can’t wait to get started on their collections!”

Lee Hyde, director of retail operations at Town, added: “We’re extremely excited to be able to develop this official sticker album for the fans of Ipswich Town young and old. It’s been a long time on the wishlist of the club and it’s fantastic to be delivering this. We know how excited our fans will be to start collecting, sticking and swapping!”

Luke Woolfenden with the sticker albumPicture: ITFC Luke Woolfenden with the sticker albumPicture: ITFC

You can pre-order your album, which costs just £1, here from Monday. Stickers, which also cost £1 a pack, will be on sale at retailers right across the area, including East of England Co-op stores and Ipswich Town’s Planet Blue, from November 9 onwards.

And look out for a free sticker pack voucher which you will find every day in the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star from November 16 onwards. Simply take your voucher to one of our local stockists where you can redeem it for a free pack of stickers.