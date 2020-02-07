Garbutt and Bishop blows but better news on Huws and Vincent-Young ahead of Sunderland visit

Town manager Paul Lambert has a word with Luke Garbutt as he heads back to the dressing room after his injury.

Luke Garbutt has been ruled out of Ipswich Town's visit to Sunderland this weekend.

An injured Luke Garbutt walks back to the dressing room.

The Everton loanee exited last weekend's loss to Peterborough with a thigh strain and, while the injury is better than first feared, the set-piece specialist will be unavailable at the Stadium of Light and is a doubt for Tuesday's visit to AFC Wimbledon.

"He's struggling," Town boss Paul Lambert said. "He's not as bad as we first feared which is the plus side of it but he's out for this one.

"He's been great and has got better and better. With his assists, goals and delivery he's been great for us but this gives somebody else and opportunity.

"I think he'll be a doubt for Tuesday as well.

Luke Garbutt in action ahead of going off injured.

"He and Gwion (Edwards, suspended for the next two games) will be a miss but it's somebody else's opportunity and that's football. I don't get caught up in the disappointment of it. You know the consequences if you get suspended, you sit in the stands."

Edwards' absence, which comes as a result of picking up his 10th yellow card of the season last weekend, could open the door for Janoi Donacien to return to the side.

"Aye, he's done fine," Lambert said of the right-back. "He only found his way out the team because of his injury at Lincoln before the New Year and then Gwion came in and did well.

"Whatever system I play I expect people to perform. You have to. I always think it and I always say it, the day you stop looking over your shoulder as a footballer I think you're finished.

"You need someone breathing down your neck, either a younger player or an experienced guy and you need that."

Donacien and Edwards have shared right-sided duties due to the continued absence of Kane Vincent-Young, who is out after undergoing two groin surgeries in October and November.

There's better news regarding the former Colchester man's fitness, though.

"He's doing better than okay actually, he's doing really well," Lambert said. "Hopefully we'll see him at the end of the month.

"It depends how he feels. He's a naturally fit guy and has really looked after himself so there's no problem with anything like his weight.

"He was excellent before he got injured and that was a real blow. Hopefully he'll be back at the end of the month."

Emyr Huws and Teddy Bishop both missed the Peterborough loss due to ankle and knee injuries respectively, with Huws available again and Bishop still sidelined.

"Emyr's available, Teddy's not and Jon Nolan's wife's just had a baby the other day so we'll see how he feels. Congratulations to them.

"Hopefully Teddy will train on Monday and we'll see how he is for Tuesday. He has to stay fit.

"The squad's stretched but that's football. It might be somebody's opportunity and it doesn't matter how young or old you are."

Josh Earl, who joined from Preston at the start of January, is yet to make his Ipswich debut and has been dealing with a facial injury suffered in training.

"We'll see how he is this morning," Lambert said.

"He's doing alright Josh and is upbeat with it. We're looking at whether he can wear the mask but I'm not sure too many people like wearing them."