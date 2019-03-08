E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

PUBLISHED: 05:45 02 September 2019

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town have up until 5pm today to add any more players to their squad or move on anyone to League One or League Two clubs.

Blues boss Paul Lambert says he is happy with his squad, following the recent additions of Kane Vincent-Young, Anthony Goergiou and Will Keane, but has not ruled out further signings.

What is more likely is some fringe players heading for the exit door given the first team squad now contains 32 players. The likes of Josh Emmanuel, Corrie Ndaba and Jordan Roberts may well be available having failed to make matchday squad of late.

Lambert has made nine summer signings so far in the form of Tomas Holy (Gillingham, free), Will Norris (Wolves, loan), Adam Przybek (West Brom, free), Vincent-Young (Colchester, £500k), James Wilson (free agent), Georgiou (Tottenham, loan), Luke Garbutt (Everton, loan), Keane (free agent) and James Norwood (Tranmere, free).

