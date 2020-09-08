Matchday Live: Young Gunners visit Portman Road as Blues begin EFL Trophy bid
PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 September 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town begin their EFL Trophy campaign against Arsenal’s Under 21s this evening. Kick-off at 7.45pm.
Paul Lambert’s men will be hoping for a repeat performance after beginning their season with a 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Saturday.
Arsenal’s Under 21s visit this evening for the two sides’ opening Group J clash, with the four-team pool also including Crawley and Gillingham.
Ipswich were knocked out in the third round by Exeter last season, with the Blues looking to better that this time around in a competition which brings a Wembley final.
“I think I said last year that I like the competition, I think it’s great for those boys to get opportunities” coach Matt Gill said.
“Probably Idris El Mizouni got a loan off the back of it [at Cambridge United], which is all you can ask for with that youth development head on. Ultimately we want them to be play first-team football to help us, whenever that may be.
“It’s a positive competition as far as that’s concerned and I’m sure people will get an opportunity this year.”
Kick-off’s at 7.45pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.