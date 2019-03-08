Opinion

Player reports: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 5-0 victory at Colchester

Skipper Luke Chambers congratulates James Norwood after he had scored from the spot in the first half of the game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town beat Colchester United 5-0 last night. ANDY WARREN runs the rule over the Ipswich Town players.

Luke Garbutt talking with Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor ahead of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Luke Garbutt talking with Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor ahead of the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Tomas Holy

The big Czech goalkeeper was given the start on this occasion and caught every ball that came his way during the 90 minutes. Wasn't tested in the first half and was even more of a spectator in the second but did show some ability with his feet, including two confident chops around on-rushing former Ipswich striker Frank Nouble.

Janoi Donacien

The defender was given the full 90 minutes to impress in his battle for the starting right-back slot with Josh Emmanuel. Got forward more that he has done so far this season with his most notable defensive moment seeing him get back superbly to slide in and block a Frank Nouble cross. Had a couple of sloppy moments but otherwise played well.

Dean Kerken acknowledges Town fans as he comes out for the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Dean Kerken acknowledges Town fans as he comes out for the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Chambers

A good display as he dealt with everything that came his way when Colchester threatened.

Made one superb block early in the game as he threw himself in front of Jevani Brown's shot before making a couple of good tackles.

The Ipswich defence had an easy ride after the break, though.

Myles Kenlock

Started the game as a makeshift central defender and did okay, although he did most of his good work tracking runners into the channels.

Moved to his favoured left-back slot for the second half and got forward well, most notably for Norwood's second goal as he chested the ball down before delivering a cross for his striker to finish.

Town fans celebrate. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town fans celebrate. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Tristan Nydam

Started at left back, where he played the opening 45 minutes.

Those minutes included a couple of good tackles, good tracking of Colchester run and one excellent piece of defensive work to snuff out a Colchester attack in the box.

Flynn Downes

No Skuse, no problem.

Downes took on the Skuse role in this game with a lot of his work going unseen, breaking up play and bringing others into the game.

He had a couple of good runs forward and showed good drive in his legs in an impressive display.

Flynn Downes on the ball with Ben Stevenson in close attendance during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Flynn Downes on the ball with Ben Stevenson in close attendance during the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Andre Dozzell

On the ball the homegrown product always looks like he can make something happen.

Had moments like that in this game but also had some quiet spells as he struggled to take it by the scruff of the neck.

Idris El Mizouni

Only played the first 45 minutes but made a real impact.

His first real moment saw him win the ball back off U's defender Sowunmi in the middle of the field and thread a pass for Rowe to win the Blues' penalty.

Linked up well with Norwood during his time on the field and had one good run forward which opened up the middle of the Colchester defence before dragging a shot wide.

Danny Rowe

Another good performance from the diminutive winger.

Won the penalty in the first half with a superbly-timed run from deep to force a foul from Cameron James.

Connected well with Norwood and played a part in Ipswich's third and fourth goals as he hustled around the pitch.

Luke Garbutt

A first Ipswich Town outing for the Everton loanee but, while he was neat and tidy in what he did, made little impact.

Much of the Ipswich play came down the right side which meant Garbutt tucked in from the left side.

James Norwood

Excellent throughout.

All three goals were superbly taken. The first from the spot and the third by being in the right place at the right time to connect with Jackson's cross. The best of the lot was his second, as he controlled Kenlock's deflected cross expertly before volleying past Dean Gerken in the Colchester goal.

It wasn't just his goals, though. He worked hard throughout, was an outlet for his team and ran the channels well.

A very promising start indeed.

Kayden Jackson (for El Mizouni, 46)

On at the break and played up front with Norwood until the hat-trick hero's departure from on 76 minutes.

Found the net within two minutes of his introduction as he fired home Dozzell's pull-back and created his partner's third with a good cross before finishing superbly to score his second of the night.

He's had a good pre-season to date.

Jordan Roberts (for Garbutt, 46)

On at the break on the left of the Ipswich Town midfield.

The winger, who has also played up front during pre-season, had some good moments driving forward as the Blues dominated the second half.

He had some frustrating moments, though, most notably when he was breaking forward and had an easy pass for Jackson but opted to go alone and lost the ball.

James Wilson (for Nydam, 46)

The former Lincoln defender has been training with the Blues since Wednesday and is looking to win a contract. He is short of fitness, having been without a club all summer but didn't do too much wrong in this game.

In truth, though, the Ipswich defence was barely tested during his 45 minutes on the pitch so it's tough to get a real reading on his ability.

Emyr Huws (for Dozzell, 61)

This is now three consecutive games that the Welshman has played during pre-season, totalling nearly 120 minutes. He again performed well in this game, showing drive on the ball and determination to win it back without it.

Took a couple of tumbles but bounced straight back up. Promising stuff but he mustn't be rushed.

Armando Dobra (for Norwood, 76)

The young midfielder has benefited for his first-team involvement during this summer and showed flashes of what he can during this 15-minute cameo.

Bailey Clements (for Rowe, 86)

Another first-team appearance for the youngster, but he had little time to make an impact.