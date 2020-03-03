Opinion

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 home loss to Fleetwood

Town manager Paul Lambert and his players walk towards the Sir Bobby Robson stand, applauding fans, but they were roundly booed by their supporters following the Fleetwood defeat. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Fleetwood Town this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Luke Chambers has his head in his hands as Town manager Paul Lambert puts an arm around his skipper, as they walk off the pitch at the end of the 1-0 defeat by Fleetwood. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Luke Chambers has his head in his hands as Town manager Paul Lambert puts an arm around his skipper, as they walk off the pitch at the end of the 1-0 defeat by Fleetwood. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tomas Holy

Had a few moments of indecision before picking the ball out of his net. He could arguably have done more for Ched Evans' goal as he stuck out a leg, got something on it but couldn't keep it out. His repeated long kicks downfield were jeered by the home crowd as they landed in opposition territory with no hope of being won by the Ipswich forwards. 5

Janoi Donacien

Back into the side at right wing-back and, while dealing with much of what was required of him defensively, he had very little impact in an offensive sense during the first period. He had some loose moments during the second period as well as a couple of forays forward. 4

Skipper Luke Chambers clears a dangerous ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Skipper Luke Chambers clears a dangerous ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Luke Chambers

In the heart of the back three and had a let-off as his attempt to clear Barrie McKay's low cross saw the ball rattle away off his own post to safety. Evans had the beating of the Ipswich skipper as he controlled his run well, moved the ball past him and beat Tomas Holy into the corner of the net. Frustration crept in during a second half in which he tried to get his side going but looked to be lacking fire himself. 4

James Wilson

Another to return to the side in the right-sided centre-half role and looked solid enough defensively but, like so many, had sloppy moments on the ball as Ipswich struggled to build from the back. 5

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during the Fleetwood match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during the Fleetwood match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Josh Earl

Started as central defender and ended at left-back, where he was solid enough without being able to impact the game on a regular basis. Made one good block in the first half and some decent interceptions in the second. 5

Luke Garbutt

Since returning from a thigh injury the Everton loanee has looked well short of the player who posed such a great threat during the early weeks of his Ipswich career. His set-pieces are the perfect example of that as time and again they sailed harmlessly out of play. He moved into a midfield role at the start of the second period and wasn't able to influence the game. 4

Brett McGavin

This was a big night for the academy product as he made his league debut, having played three times in cup competitions. He had some difficult moments but, overall, coped well on what was a difficult night to be thrown in. Was unlucky to be withdrawn at the break. 5

Andre Dozzell

In from the cold for his first league minutes of 2020 and played some really nice early balls, zipping it into team-mates' feet and looking the most likely to make something happen. That continued throughout the game but he didn't find team-mates on the same wavelength. Ipswich's stand-out player. 6

Freddie Sears is pulled over by Harry Souttar. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Freddie Sears is pulled over by Harry Souttar. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Jon Nolan

Struggled to get into the game in a meaningful way during the opening period as he wasn't able to compete physically against an experienced Fleetwood duo of Glenn Whelan and Paul Coutts and didn't manage to get on the ball in the final third. Had a shot cleared off the line but wasn't able to influence this game anywhere near enough. 4

Alan Judge

Started up front alongside Will Keane and despite plenty of effort and willing running, his attempts to create weren't coming off during the first half. He took on set-piece responsibility in the second and so nearly had Ipswich level, only for his in-swinging free-kick to be cleared off the line. 5

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill look on. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Will Keane

Played up front with Judge off of him but saw little of the ball on the ground during the first half while having no joy at all in the air against giant centre-half Harry Souttar. His one sight of goal during the opening period saw him take too long and not get a shot away following good work from McGavin and Dozzell. His night continued in a similar manner before he was replaced by Tyreece Simpson. 4

Freddie Sears (for McGavin, 46)

Had a shot deflected over the top within minutes of coming on and was generally a bright spark on a poor evening for his side, as he got free in dangerous areas and looked like he could potentially help his side find a way back into the game. Sadly, he couldn't. 6

Ched Evans beats Town keeper Tomas Holy to give Fleetwood a 1-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Ched Evans beats Town keeper Tomas Holy to give Fleetwood a 1-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tyreece Simpson (for Keane, 61)

The big striker, who only turned professional a day before this game, was a handful once he entered the contest and was the only Ipswich player to truly test the Fleetwood goalkeeper as he turned and shot to force Alex Cairns into action. His physicality was a real boost to an Ipswich side lacking fight in the first half. 6

Teddy Bishop (for Nolan, 75)

Some decent runs and threatening momentrs but not enough to find a way back into the game. 5