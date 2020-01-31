Matchday Live: Ipswich take on free-scoring Posh as Lambert's men bid to go top once again

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United at Portman Road this afternoon Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon as they welcome Peterborough United to Portman Road - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues host Peterborough in a crunch top-six clash this afternoon, with 10 of their remaining 16 games all coming on Suffolk soil.

Away form was far better than home form during the first half of the campaign, but 2020 has started with impressive performances and wins against Accrington Stanley (4-1) and Lincoln (1-0) at Portman Road.

"The fans have got a massive part to play," said Lambert, whose side should be watched more than 19,000 spectators again today. "We need them. Football is our job and they've got a job as well, to come and create that atmosphere. In years gone by fans used to come to the match and just watch, but now it becomes a job for them as well. We need them to do their jobs and help us.

"They've been absolutely phenomenal. The travelling they have to do is incredible, especially in midweek when it can take five/six hours to get home.

"It can never be underestimated the power of a crowd - either for you or against you. I've played in games where you can't get out at certain times, teams are coming at you from all angles and you're thinking 'when is it going to stop?' It's like the crowd is willing it in. We need that, the crowd to will it in. If you have that it can pay huge dividends. The opposition can panic."