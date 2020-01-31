E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Matchday Live: Ipswich take on free-scoring Posh as Lambert's men bid to go top once again

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 February 2020

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United at Portman Road this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United at Portman Road this afternoon

Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon as they welcome Peterborough United to Portman Road - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues host Peterborough in a crunch top-six clash this afternoon, with 10 of their remaining 16 games all coming on Suffolk soil.

Away form was far better than home form during the first half of the campaign, but 2020 has started with impressive performances and wins against Accrington Stanley (4-1) and Lincoln (1-0) at Portman Road.

"The fans have got a massive part to play," said Lambert, whose side should be watched more than 19,000 spectators again today. "We need them. Football is our job and they've got a job as well, to come and create that atmosphere. In years gone by fans used to come to the match and just watch, but now it becomes a job for them as well. We need them to do their jobs and help us.

"They've been absolutely phenomenal. The travelling they have to do is incredible, especially in midweek when it can take five/six hours to get home.

"It can never be underestimated the power of a crowd - either for you or against you. I've played in games where you can't get out at certain times, teams are coming at you from all angles and you're thinking 'when is it going to stop?' It's like the crowd is willing it in. We need that, the crowd to will it in. If you have that it can pay huge dividends. The opposition can panic."

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

Suffolk mum to open new high street shop

Amanda Lewis and her son William ready to open the shop next month Picture: AMANDA LEWIS

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family and friends pay tribute to ‘lovely caring’ teenager stabbed to death outside pub

Flowers and and a picture left near to the scene where a man, named locally as Liam Taylor 19, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle, Essex, on Friday. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

LED beauty face masks seized in Felixstowe confirmed as unsafe

The LED beauty face masks have been confirmed as unsafe Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Popular Suffolk butcher reveals plans to open shop in rural village

Salter & King's Gerard King will be opening a second shop in Peasenhall. Picture: Emma Kindred

Police investigating after thieves break into Ipswich bakery

The BMC Cakery in Clapgate Lane, Ipswich, was broken into overnight. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Matchday Live: Ipswich take on free-scoring Posh as Lambert’s men bid to go top once again

Ipswich Town take on Peterborough United at Portman Road this afternoon
Drive 24