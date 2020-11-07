Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-2 FA Cup loss to Portsmouth

Ipswich Town went down 3-2 to Portsmouth in the FA Cup this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player grades.

David Cornell

A rare opportunity to impress for the Welshman, who had to pick the ball out of his net twice inside the first 15 minutes. He will rightfully feel unlucky with the first as Ronan Curtis’ free-kick bounced off the post, then his arm before hitting the back of the net. He may feel like he could have done more with the initial shot, which came through a poor wall. He had no chance with the second as a heavy Mark McGuiness deflection took it beyond him. Made a good save from Curtis and also swept up some dangerous through-balls as he remained solid for the rest of the contest, clawing away Ben Close’s header well before Sean Raggett rammed home the controversial winner. Also played two excellent balls from the back to spring Town into attack. 6

Janoi Donacien

This was the full-back’s first appearance in a month, with the former Accrington man clearly having to make do with cup football this season. To his credit, he did well, defending when he needed to and remaining solid on the right of the Town defence. It was his looping ball which led to James Norwood’s goal and, it must be said, was extremely unlucky to give away the free-kick which led to the controversial winner, after he was adjudged to have fouled Ellis Harrison. A good display. 7

Toto Nsiala

The defender was one of only two players to keep his place and was also handed the armband for this game. His defence had a difficult first half, when they were torn open and run ragged on a few occasions as Portsmouth pushed forward. He was also guilty of letting a few balls bounce and bringing needless trouble on himself, while also making some good clearances. 6

Mark McGuinness

The Arsenal youngster was involved in Portsmouth’s first two goals, giving away the free-kick with a clumsy foul for the first and then deflecting the ball past Cornell for the second. He made Town’s first goal, too, with a brilliant ball which found Nolan, while also bringing his forwards into play with some excellent balls into their feet from deep. There are some rough edges here, but a good young player underneath. 6

Myles Kenlock

Another player coming in from the cold, having lost his league place to Stephen Ward. He had some good moments and some others where he was overpowered and outfoxed, but he kept on playing. 6

Brett McGavin

With Ipswich’s midfield stocks low, this was a big opportunity for the Ipswich youngster and it’s one he certainly took. He grew into this game, showing plenty of tenacity, an eye for a pass and composure on the ball throughout at the base of the Town midfield. He nearly topped it off, too, with a corner nearly crossing the line as he swung in a dangerous set-piece. He did begin to look a little leggy towards the end as he played the entire 120 minutes. 8

Emyr Huws

This was a true game of two halves (and a bit of extra-time) for the Welshman. His first-half was quiet as he saw little of the ball in meaningful areas and struggled to get involved, but he took things up a level after the break, was brave in possession and looked to make things happen before being replaced in extra-time 6

Jon Nolan

He saw more of the ball in the opening period than Huws but much of his possession came in his own territory, before he got forward well and finished excellently to drag his side back into the game. Had a shot deflected wide start of the second period as he operated higher up the pitch but wasn’t able to unpick the lock again. 6

Keanan Bennetts

The Gladbach loanee’s full debut had been much-anticipated following some decent displays from the bench, with the youngster looking to be positive every time he got the ball. One excellent cross allowed Oli Hawkins to head over the top but from there the end product dried up, with the winger losing the ball on a few occasions before being replaced after an hour. 6

Freddie Sears

The forward was part of a defensive wall which crumbled for the opening goal and had a couple of runs in the first half without being able to impact the game too much. He played a lot tighter to the central striker after the break and had much more of an impact, combining well with Norwood to supply his equaliser and threatening in pockets before coming off in extra-time. 6

Oli Hawkins

Playing against his former club, the striker’s one effort on goal saw him head Bennetts’ cross over the top with a clever effort in a first half where Town lacked any real attacking threat. He started getting the ball to feet more in the second, though his most-noticeable impact today was a succession of excellent headed clearances from set pieces. 6

James Norwood (for Hawkins, 62)

The striker’s return was ahead of schedule and a welcome one as, just four minutes after coming on, had the ball in the back of the net as he showed good composure to finish a one-on-one for his first of the season. Put himself about before feeling his hamstring at the end of the first period of extra-time, meaning he was not able to contribute to his full level during the final 15 minutes. 7

Gwion Edwards (for Bennetts, 67)

The Welshman brought a real freshness to his side after stepping off the bench, stinging the goalkeeper’s palms with a low shot before then having a header saved. He looked confident on the ball and stretched the tiring Portsmouth defence. 7

Jack Lankester (for Sears, 94)

Tuesday’s goalscorer looked like he could make something happen during his time on the pitch but couldn’t quite create a third goal. He was the closest to Sean Raggett when he converted from an offside position and led the ultimately fruitless appeals. 7

Alan Judge (for Huws, 102)

The Irishman was the Blues’ fourth substitute in this game – an historic occasion – but despite getting into some dangerous areas he couldn’t force the issue. 6

