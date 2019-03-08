Matchday Live: Lambert expecting better after Preston hammering as Ipswich look to complete Swansea double

Ipswich Town take on Swansea City this afternoon Archant

Ipswich Town are in Championship action this afternoon when they take on Swansea City at Portman Road (3pm).

Former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst picked up his only win as Town manager when the Blues won 3-2 at Swansea in October, lasting just two further games before being fired and replaced by Lambert.

Already relegated, the Blues now have just three games remaining, starting with today's clash with 12-placed Swansea.

Lanbert's men go into this game on the back of Friday's 4-0 hammering at Preston, with the Town boss expecting a significantly improved display after criticising his players' performance at Deepdale.

Following today's game, Ipswich take on promotion hopefuls Sheffield United and Leeds.

Follow today's game live with us right here.