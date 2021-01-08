11 players that could fit the bill for Ipswich Town this January window

Opinion

January 8, 2021

Ipswich Town are understood to be interested in Barnsley winger Luke Thomas (right). Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Luke Thomas has told the Barnsley manager he wants more game time. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

LUKE THOMAS

Club: Barnsley

Position: Winger

Age: 21

A speedy, left-footed player who can play on either flank, the former England U20 international moved from Derby to Barnsley for £1.2m in 2019.

That switch came after an impressive season on loan at Coventry City in League One.

He’s made 18 appearances for the Tykes this season (only eight from the start), with Ipswich understood to be interested in a loan deal for a player that would be exempt from the salary cap.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael said: “He is one player for sure that wants to play more. He’s shown he has the quality, but he’s a young guy and he has to learn a lot. We will see happens.”

Armand Gnanduillet scored plenty of goals in League One for Blackpool last season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

ARMAND GNANDUILLET

Club: Free agent

Position: Striker

Age: 28

The 6ft 4in French striker scored 18 goals for League One club Blackpool last season before making a surprise Bosman switch to Turkish second-tier club Altay SK.

His contract has recently been terminated there though and it’s been reported he is keen on a return to English football.

Championship clubs Rotherham, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough have all been linked, as have League One outfits Sunderland, Charlton and Bristol Rovers.

Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson (left) has spent the first part of the campaign on loan at Aberdeen. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

RYAN EDMONDSON

Club: Leeds

Position: Striker

Age: 19

Leeds snapped up the striker from York City in 2017 and, less than a year later, he had been handed his senior debut just shy of his 17th birthday.

After a couple of years scoring goals for the Under-23s, he joined Scottish Premier League club Aberdeen on a six-month loan.

The England U19 international has struggled for game time at Pittodrie, scoring two goals in three starts and 12 substitute appearances, and could well be sent elsewhere for the second half of the campaign.

The Aberdeen Evening Express has been described him as possessing ‘lighting pace, determination and physicality’.

Wigan Athletic's Kal Naismith (left) is out of contract in the summer. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

KAL NAISMITH

Club: Wigan

Position: Anywhere!

Age: 28

The experienced and versatile Scot will be out of contract in the summer. He was on the verge of joining Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia recently, but the deal was called off when Mick McCarthy was sacked.

Best known as an attacking player, he has been used as makeshift centre-back by Wigan in recent times.

Former Portsmouth man has experience of both League One and the Championship.

Josh Harrop impressed in the Championship for Preston last season, but has since slipped down the pecking order. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JOSH HARROP

Club: Preston

Position: No.10 / Winger

Age: 24

Tricky attacker scored on his debut for boyhood club Manchester United in 2017 then promptly turned down a contract offer to sign for Preston.

Saw his second season at Deepdale wiped out by a knee injury, but returned to score eight goals for the Championship club last season and earn a new three-year deal.

Has found game time limited this campaign though and could be available for a loan.

A technically-gifted player who is comfortable with the ball at both feet. A set-piece specialist too.

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts (right) could be set for another loan move after failing to nail down a spot at Middlesbrough. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

PATRICK ROBERTS

Club: Manchester City

Position: Winger

Age: 23

The former Celtic, Girona and Norwich loanee is due to be at Middlesbrough for the season but could well see that deal cut short this month.

He’s made just three starts for Teesiders so far this campaign, with boss Neil Warnock having said: “I think the lad wants to play. I don’t want him to leave, but I’ve said to him that if he wants to, or if he thinks he can improve his chances of playing by going somewhere different, then I wouldn’t stand in his way.”

A direct, skilful player that loves to cut inside from the right onto his favoured left foot.

Maxime Biamou (left) scored goals in League One for Coventry City. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

MAXIME BIAMOU

Club: Coventry

Position: Striker

Age: 30

French striker helped fire Coventry from League Two to the Championship.

The strong No.9 netted 11 times last season, including two against Ipswich, but has been restricted to six starts and 10 sub appearances since their promotion.

Is out of contract in the summer, so a loan would effectively be a ‘try before you buy’.

Wales international Joe Morrell has struggled for game time since joining Luton Town;. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JOE MORRELL

Club: Luton Town

Position: Central midfield

Age: 24

The Ipswich-born midfielder did well on loan at League One club Lincoln last season. There followed a surprise permanent move from his boyhood club of Bristol City to fellow Championship outfit Luton for a reported fee of £200k.

He’s made just three starts for the Hatters so far this season though, getting more game time for the Welsh national side than his new club.

Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “It's been a little bit frustrating for Joe and he will be a little surprised because he came here to play. We see Joe him as a real big part of what we want to do and he just has to be patient and ready.”

Liam Cullen has broken into the Swansea senior set-up this season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

LIAM CULLEN

Club: Swansea City

Position: Winger/striker

Age: 21

The left-footed Welsh U21 international is a natural finisher who scored regularly at youth level and eventually was handed his full senior debut in November.

Boss Steve Cooper said: “We've been waiting for an opportunity to put him in because we like him a lot. It could have been an easy option to put him out on loan, and we did talk about that, but we felt he was really growing with us.”

Swansea are said to be keen to add to their forward options this month, potentially opening the door for Cullen to continue his development on loan.

Northern Ireland international Gavin Whyte looks set to be made available for loan by Cardiff. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

GAVIN WHYTE

Club: Cardiff City

Position: Winger

Age: 24

The 10-cap Northern Ireland international impressed in League One for Oxford United (18/19) to earn a £1.5m move to Championship club Cardiff.

He’s made just one start and six sub appearances for the Bluebirds so far this season and is said to be available for loan.

Is quick, skilful and contributes defensively too. Also able to play central.

MICHAEL DUFFY

Club: Dundalk

Age: 26

Position: Winger

Left-sided winger is looking for a move to England after scoring and providing assists regularly for Irish top-flight side Dundalk over the past four years.

Huddersfield, Peterborough and Shrewsbury have all been linked with a player who is set to switch national allegiances to the Republic of Ireland.

Ex Blues boss Jim Magilton worked with Duffy when Northern Ireland U21 boss and has just started a new role as Dundalk’s sporting director. That could help if Ipswich were to show interest.