Retained lists 2022: Who has departed Championship and League One clubs so far
- Credit: PA
Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, clubs are starting to announce their retained lists. Here’s who Championship and League One clubs have released so far.
CHAMPIONSHIP
BLACKBURN ROVERS
RELEASED: Corry Evans, Charlie Mulgrew, Amari’i Bell, Stewart Downing, Lewis Holtby, Joe Grayson, Stefan Mols, Lewis Thompson, Ben Paton, Brad Lyons and Tom White.
IN TALKS: Elliott Bennett, Harry Chapman.
LOANS EXPIRED: Ian Poveda (Leeds), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Reda Khadra (Brighton).
BLACKPOOL
RELEASED: Cameron Antwi, Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks, Ethan Robson, Sky Sinclair, Grant Ward.
LOANS EXPIRED: Charlie Kirk (Charlton), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea).
CARDIFF CITY
CONFIRMED RELEASE: Marlon Pack, Alex Smithies.
OUT OF CONTRACT: Sean Morrison, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Aden Flint, Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy, Isaac Vassell.
LOANS EXPIRED: Tommy Doyle (Man City), Cody Drameh (Leeds).
COVENTRY CITY
RELEASED: Jodi Jones, Josh Pask.
LOANS EXPIRED: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea).
MIDDLESBROUGH
IN TALKS: Jonny Howson.
RELEASED: Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, Neil Taylor.
LOANS EXPIRED: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough), Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).
PETERBOROUGH UNITED
RELEASED: Dai Cornell, Serhat Tasdemir, Kyle Barker.
TRANSFER LISTED: Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Idris Kanu, Jorge Grant, Ryan Broom.
LOANS EXPIRED: Bali Mumba (Norwich), Steven Benda (Swansea), Callum Morton (West Brom), Reece Brown (Huddersfield), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).
PRESTON NORTH END
IN TALKS: Bambo Diaby.
RELEASED: Connor Ripley, Ethan Walker, Izzy Brown, Jack Baxter, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Jamie Thomas, Joe Rafferty, Joe Rodwell-Grant, Mathew Hudson, Oliver Lombard, Paul Huntington, Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen.
LOANS EXPIRED: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Daniel Iversen (Leicester), Josh Murphy (Cardiff), Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool).
QPR
IN TALKS: Albert Adomah, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens and Olamide Shodipo.
RELEASED: Charlie Austin, Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Lee Wallace and Kieren Westwood.
LOANS EXPIRED: Sam McCallum (Norwich), Andre Gray (Watford), Dion Sanderson (Wolves), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle).
STOKE CITY
CONFIRMED RELEASE: Steven Fletcher, Tommy Smith.
OUT OF CONTRACT: James Chester, Joe Allen.
LOANS EXPIRED: Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Abdallah Sima (Brighton), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Man City), Jaden Philogene-Bidance (Bordeaux), Liam Moore (Reading).
WEST BROM
CONFIRMED RELEASE: Andy Carroll.
LOANS EXPIRED: Matt Clarke (Brighton), Jayson Molumby (Brighton).
LEAGUE ONE
ACCRINGTON STANLEY
IN TALKS: Matt Butcher.
RELEASED: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe, Kevin Spinelli.
LOANS EXPIRED: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Man City) and Marcel Lewis (Royal Union).
BOLTON WANDERERS
IN TALKS: Adam Senior.
RELEASED: Alex Baptiste, Andy Tutte, Liam Gordon, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Reiss Greenidge, Jay Fitzmartin and Matty Alexander.
RETIRED: Matt Gilks.
LOAN EXPIRED: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg).
BURTON ALBION
IN TALKS: John Brayford, Michael Mancienne, Joe Powell, Callum Hawkins, Tom Hewlett, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather.
RELEASED: Danny Rowe, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Luke Redfern.
LOANS EXPIRED: Harry Chapman (Blackburn), Jacob Maddox (Vitoria), Christian Saydee (Bournemouth), Matej Kovar (Man Utd).
CAMBRIDGE UNITED
IN TALKS: Greg Taylor, Jack Iredale, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion.
RELEASED: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens.
LOANS EXPIRED: Sam Sherring (Bournemouth), Jensen Weir (Brighton), Lorent Tolaj (Brighton).
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
IN TALKS: Ben Purrington.
RELEASED: Jason Pearce (offered coaching role), Chris Gunter, Conor Washington, Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Pape Souare, Stephen Henderson.
LOANS EXPIRED: Akin Famewo (Norwich), Nile John (Tottenham), Elliot Lee (Luton), Jon Leko (Birmingham), Juan Castillo (Chelsea), Mason Burstow (Chelsea).
CHELTENHAM TOWN
IN TALKS: Dylan Barkers, Ellis Chapman, Zac Guinan, Max Harris, Liam Sercombe.
CONTRACT REJECTED: Will Boyle.
RELEASED: Charlie Colkett, Scott Flinders, Conor Thomas, Andy Williams.
TRANSFER LISTED: Owen Evans.
LOANS EXPIRED: Kion Etete (Tottenham), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton), Mattie Pollock (Watford), Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa), Jamie Soule (West Brom), Callum Wright (Leicester).
CREWE ALEXANDRA
IN TALKS: Travis Johnson.
RELEASED: Will Jaaskelainen, Chris Porter, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe, Sam Booth.
LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Alebiosu (Arsenal), Ben Knight (Man City), Rekeem Harper (Ipswich).
DONCASTER ROVERS
IN TALKS: John Bostock, Aidan Barlow, Bobby Faulkner.
RELEASED: Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, Ed Williams, AJ Greaves and Lirak Hasani.
LOANS EXPIRED: Matt Smith (Arsenal), Ethan Galbraith (Man Utd), Josh Martin (Norwich), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham), Ben Jackson (HUddersfield).
FLEETWOOD TOWN
IN TALKS: Danny Andrew.
RELEASED: Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Kieran O’Hara, and Anthony Pilkington.
LOANS EXPIRED: Dan Butterworth (Blackburn), Josh Harrop (Preston), Callum Johnson (Portsmouth), Zak Jules (MK Dons).
GILLINGHAM
IN TALKS: Bailey Akehurst, Josh Chambers, Robbie McKenzie, Jack Tucker.
RELEASED: Mustapha Carayol, Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Harvey Lintott, Danny Lloyd, Christian Maghoma, Vadaine Oliver, Gerald Sithole, Ben Thompson.
LOANS EXPIRED: Pontus Dahlberg (Watford), Charlie Kelman (QPR), Conor Masterson (QPR), Dan Phillips (Watford) and Tom Dickson-Peters (Norwich).
IPSWICH TOWN
CONFIRMED RELEASE: James Norwood, Tom Carroll, Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock.
OUT OF CONTRACT: Kayden Jackson, Tyreece Simpson.
LOANS EXPIRED: Dominic Thompson (Brentford), Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City), Bersant Celina (Dijon), Macauley Bonne (QPR).
MORECAMBE
IN TALKS: Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith, Aaron Wildig.
TRANSFER LISTED: Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika, Connor Pye.
RELEASED: Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price.
LOANS EXPIRED: Jacob Bedeau (Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee Utd), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds), Adam Phillips (Burnley).
OXFORD UNITED
CONFIRMED RELEASE: Sam Winnall, Jamie Hanson, Leon Chambers-Parillon and Michael Elechi.
LOANS EXPIRED: Nathan Holland (West Ham), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff), Herbie Kane (Barnsley), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff).
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
IN TALKS: Ryan Law.
TRANSFER LISTED: Panutche Camara.
RELEASED: Ollie Tomlinson.
RETIRED: Luke McCormick.
LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Broom (Peterborough), Jordon Garrick (Swansea), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Romoney Crichlow (Huddersfield).
SHREWSBURY TOWN
IN TALKS: Jaden Bevan.
RELEASED: Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Shaun Whalley, Aaron Pierre, Joshua Daniels, David Davis, Cameron Gregory.
LOANS EXPIRED: Tyrese Fornah (Nottm Forest), Saikou Janneh (Bristol City).