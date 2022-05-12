Retained lists 2022: Who has departed Championship and League One clubs so far

6:00 AM May 12, 2022

Former Ipswich Town winger Grant Ward has been released by Blackpool. - Credit: PA

Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, clubs are starting to announce their retained lists. Here’s who Championship and League One clubs have released so far.





CHAMPIONSHIP





BLACKBURN ROVERS

RELEASED: Corry Evans, Charlie Mulgrew, Amari’i Bell, Stewart Downing, Lewis Holtby, Joe Grayson, Stefan Mols, Lewis Thompson, Ben Paton, Brad Lyons and Tom White.

IN TALKS: Elliott Bennett, Harry Chapman.

LOANS EXPIRED: Ian Poveda (Leeds), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Reda Khadra (Brighton).

BLACKPOOL

RELEASED: Cameron Antwi, Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks, Ethan Robson, Sky Sinclair, Grant Ward.

LOANS EXPIRED: Charlie Kirk (Charlton), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea).

Marlon Pack has announced he has left Cardiff City. - Credit: PA

CARDIFF CITY

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Marlon Pack, Alex Smithies.

OUT OF CONTRACT: Sean Morrison, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Aden Flint, Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy, Isaac Vassell.

LOANS EXPIRED: Tommy Doyle (Man City), Cody Drameh (Leeds).





COVENTRY CITY

RELEASED: Jodi Jones, Josh Pask.

LOANS EXPIRED: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea).





MIDDLESBROUGH

IN TALKS: Jonny Howson.

RELEASED: Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, Neil Taylor.

LOANS EXPIRED: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough), Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP).

Hayden Coulson is now back at parent club Middlesbrough after loan spells at Ipswich and Peterborough in 2021/22. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

PETERBOROUGH UNITED

RELEASED: Dai Cornell, Serhat Tasdemir, Kyle Barker.

TRANSFER LISTED: Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Idris Kanu, Jorge Grant, Ryan Broom.

LOANS EXPIRED: Bali Mumba (Norwich), Steven Benda (Swansea), Callum Morton (West Brom), Reece Brown (Huddersfield), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough).





PRESTON NORTH END

IN TALKS: Bambo Diaby.

RELEASED: Connor Ripley, Ethan Walker, Izzy Brown, Jack Baxter, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Jamie Thomas, Joe Rafferty, Joe Rodwell-Grant, Mathew Hudson, Oliver Lombard, Paul Huntington, Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen.

LOANS EXPIRED: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Daniel Iversen (Leicester), Josh Murphy (Cardiff), Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool).

Experienced striker Charlie Austin has been released by QPR. - Credit: PA

QPR

IN TALKS: Albert Adomah, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens and Olamide Shodipo.

RELEASED: Charlie Austin, Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Lee Wallace and Kieren Westwood.

LOANS EXPIRED: Sam McCallum (Norwich), Andre Gray (Watford), Dion Sanderson (Wolves), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle).





STOKE CITY

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Steven Fletcher, Tommy Smith.

OUT OF CONTRACT: James Chester, Joe Allen.

LOANS EXPIRED: Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Abdallah Sima (Brighton), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Man City), Jaden Philogene-Bidance (Bordeaux), Liam Moore (Reading).





WEST BROM

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Andy Carroll.

LOANS EXPIRED: Matt Clarke (Brighton), Jayson Molumby (Brighton).





LEAGUE ONE





ACCRINGTON STANLEY

IN TALKS: Matt Butcher.

RELEASED: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe, Kevin Spinelli.

LOANS EXPIRED: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Man City) and Marcel Lewis (Royal Union).





BOLTON WANDERERS

IN TALKS: Adam Senior.

RELEASED: Alex Baptiste, Andy Tutte, Liam Gordon, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Reiss Greenidge, Jay Fitzmartin and Matty Alexander.

RETIRED: Matt Gilks.

LOAN EXPIRED: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg).

Former Ipswich winger Danny Rowe has been released by Burton. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

BURTON ALBION

IN TALKS: John Brayford, Michael Mancienne, Joe Powell, Callum Hawkins, Tom Hewlett, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather.

RELEASED: Danny Rowe, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Luke Redfern.

LOANS EXPIRED: Harry Chapman (Blackburn), Jacob Maddox (Vitoria), Christian Saydee (Bournemouth), Matej Kovar (Man Utd).





CAMBRIDGE UNITED

IN TALKS: Greg Taylor, Jack Iredale, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion.

RELEASED: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens.

LOANS EXPIRED: Sam Sherring (Bournemouth), Jensen Weir (Brighton), Lorent Tolaj (Brighton).

Experienced forward Conor Washington has been released by Charlton. - Credit: PA

CHARLTON ATHLETIC

IN TALKS: Ben Purrington.

RELEASED: Jason Pearce (offered coaching role), Chris Gunter, Conor Washington, Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Pape Souare, Stephen Henderson.

LOANS EXPIRED: Akin Famewo (Norwich), Nile John (Tottenham), Elliot Lee (Luton), Jon Leko (Birmingham), Juan Castillo (Chelsea), Mason Burstow (Chelsea).





CHELTENHAM TOWN

IN TALKS: Dylan Barkers, Ellis Chapman, Zac Guinan, Max Harris, Liam Sercombe.

CONTRACT REJECTED: Will Boyle.

RELEASED: Charlie Colkett, Scott Flinders, Conor Thomas, Andy Williams.

TRANSFER LISTED: Owen Evans.

LOANS EXPIRED: Kion Etete (Tottenham), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton), Mattie Pollock (Watford), Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa), Jamie Soule (West Brom), Callum Wright (Leicester).





CREWE ALEXANDRA

IN TALKS: Travis Johnson.

RELEASED: Will Jaaskelainen, Chris Porter, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe, Sam Booth.

LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Alebiosu (Arsenal), Ben Knight (Man City), Rekeem Harper (Ipswich).





DONCASTER ROVERS

IN TALKS: John Bostock, Aidan Barlow, Bobby Faulkner.

RELEASED: Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, Ed Williams, AJ Greaves and Lirak Hasani.

LOANS EXPIRED: Matt Smith (Arsenal), Ethan Galbraith (Man Utd), Josh Martin (Norwich), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham), Ben Jackson (HUddersfield).





FLEETWOOD TOWN

IN TALKS: Danny Andrew.

RELEASED: Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Kieran O’Hara, and Anthony Pilkington.

LOANS EXPIRED: Dan Butterworth (Blackburn), Josh Harrop (Preston), Callum Johnson (Portsmouth), Zak Jules (MK Dons).

Ex Ipswich Town winger Mustapha Carayol has been released by Gillingham. - Credit: PA

GILLINGHAM

IN TALKS: Bailey Akehurst, Josh Chambers, Robbie McKenzie, Jack Tucker.

RELEASED: Mustapha Carayol, Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Harvey Lintott, Danny Lloyd, Christian Maghoma, Vadaine Oliver, Gerald Sithole, Ben Thompson.

LOANS EXPIRED: Pontus Dahlberg (Watford), Charlie Kelman (QPR), Conor Masterson (QPR), Dan Phillips (Watford) and Tom Dickson-Peters (Norwich).





IPSWICH TOWN

CONFIRMED RELEASE: James Norwood, Tom Carroll, Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock.

OUT OF CONTRACT: Kayden Jackson, Tyreece Simpson.

LOANS EXPIRED: Dominic Thompson (Brentford), Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City), Bersant Celina (Dijon), Macauley Bonne (QPR).





MORECAMBE

IN TALKS: Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith, Aaron Wildig.

TRANSFER LISTED: Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika, Connor Pye.

RELEASED: Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price.

LOANS EXPIRED: Jacob Bedeau (Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee Utd), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds), Adam Phillips (Burnley).





OXFORD UNITED

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Sam Winnall, Jamie Hanson, Leon Chambers-Parillon and Michael Elechi.

LOANS EXPIRED: Nathan Holland (West Ham), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff), Herbie Kane (Barnsley), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff).

Panuche Camara has been transfer listed by Plymouth after rejecting a new deal. - Credit: PA

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

IN TALKS: Ryan Law.

TRANSFER LISTED: Panutche Camara.

RELEASED: Ollie Tomlinson.

RETIRED: Luke McCormick.

LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Broom (Peterborough), Jordon Garrick (Swansea), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Romoney Crichlow (Huddersfield).





SHREWSBURY TOWN

IN TALKS: Jaden Bevan.

RELEASED: Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Shaun Whalley, Aaron Pierre, Joshua Daniels, David Davis, Cameron Gregory.

LOANS EXPIRED: Tyrese Fornah (Nottm Forest), Saikou Janneh (Bristol City).



