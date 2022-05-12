News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Retained lists 2022: Who has departed Championship and League One clubs so far

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 6:00 AM May 12, 2022
Blackpool's Grant Ward during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Former Ipswich Town winger Grant Ward has been released by Blackpool. - Credit: PA

Following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, clubs are starting to announce their retained lists. Here’s who Championship and League One clubs have released so far. 


CHAMPIONSHIP 


BLACKBURN ROVERS 

RELEASED: Corry Evans, Charlie Mulgrew, Amari’i Bell, Stewart Downing, Lewis Holtby, Joe Grayson, Stefan Mols, Lewis Thompson, Ben Paton, Brad Lyons and Tom White. 

IN TALKS: Elliott Bennett, Harry Chapman. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Ian Poveda (Leeds), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Reda Khadra (Brighton). 

Blackpool's Grant Ward during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.

Former Ipswich Town winger Grant Ward has been released by Blackpool. - Credit: PA

BLACKPOOL 

Most Read

  1. 1 Consultation set to start on plans for 300 new homes near village
  2. 2 Cordon lifted after suspected bombs found in Bury St Edmunds
  3. 3 Investigation into thatched cottage fire concludes and cause revealed
  1. 4 'That’s a good possibility' - McKenna on Baggott's Ipswich pathway
  2. 5 Review: A hidden food gem in Suffolk's smallest town
  3. 6 'Old and costly' swimming pool to be demolished
  4. 7 Van fire causes delays on A12
  5. 8 Dozens of hale bales catch fire on back of lorry
  6. 9 Police appeal after woman in 70s suffers serious injuries in crash
  7. 10 Kenlock's been cut loose by Town but leaves as part of exclusive club

RELEASED: Cameron Antwi, Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks, Ethan Robson, Sky Sinclair, Grant Ward. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Charlie Kirk (Charlton), Dujon Sterling (Chelsea). 

Cardiff City's Marlon Pack during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Pi

Marlon Pack has announced he has left Cardiff City. - Credit: PA

CARDIFF CITY 

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Marlon Pack, Alex Smithies. 

OUT OF CONTRACT: Sean Morrison, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Aden Flint, Leandro Bacuna, Ciaron Brown, Josh Murphy, Isaac Vassell. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Tommy Doyle (Man City), Cody Drameh (Leeds). 


COVENTRY CITY 

RELEASED: Jodi Jones, Josh Pask. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Jake Clarke-Salter (Chelsea), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea). 


MIDDLESBROUGH 

IN TALKS: Jonny Howson. 

RELEASED: Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier, Neil Taylor. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Folarin Balogun (Arsenal), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), James Lea Siliki (Middlesbrough), Andraz Sporar (Sporting CP). 

Hayden Coulson on his debut.

Hayden Coulson is now back at parent club Middlesbrough after loan spells at Ipswich and Peterborough in 2021/22. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

PETERBOROUGH UNITED 

RELEASED: Dai Cornell, Serhat Tasdemir, Kyle Barker. 

TRANSFER LISTED: Christy Pym, Mark Beevers, Idris Kanu, Jorge Grant, Ryan Broom. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Bali Mumba (Norwich), Steven Benda (Swansea), Callum Morton (West Brom), Reece Brown (Huddersfield), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough). 


PRESTON NORTH END 

IN TALKS: Bambo Diaby. 

RELEASED: Connor Ripley, Ethan Walker, Izzy Brown, Jack Baxter, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson, Jamie Thomas, Joe Rafferty, Joe Rodwell-Grant, Mathew Hudson, Oliver Lombard, Paul Huntington, Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Cameron Archer (Aston Villa), Daniel Iversen (Leicester), Josh Murphy (Cardiff), Sepp van den Berg (Liverpool). 

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Founda

Experienced striker Charlie Austin has been released by QPR. - Credit: PA

QPR 

IN TALKS: Albert Adomah, Yoann Barbet, Moses Odubajo, Charlie Owens and Olamide Shodipo. 

RELEASED: Charlie Austin, Dom Ball, Dillon Barnes, David Marshall, Lee Wallace and Kieren Westwood. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Sam McCallum (Norwich), Andre Gray (Watford), Dion Sanderson (Wolves), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle). 


STOKE CITY 

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Steven Fletcher, Tommy Smith. 

OUT OF CONTRACT: James Chester, Joe Allen. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Abdallah Sima (Brighton), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Man City), Jaden Philogene-Bidance (Bordeaux), Liam Moore (Reading). 


WEST BROM 

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Andy Carroll. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Matt Clarke (Brighton), Jayson Molumby (Brighton). 


LEAGUE ONE 


ACCRINGTON STANLEY 

IN TALKS: Matt Butcher. 

RELEASED: Stephen Sama, Lewis Mansell, Ben Pleavin, Luke Stowe, Kevin Spinelli. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Joel Mumbongo (Burnley), Yeboah Amankwah (Man City) and Marcel Lewis (Royal Union). 


BOLTON WANDERERS 

IN TALKS: Adam Senior. 

RELEASED: Alex Baptiste, Andy Tutte, Liam Gordon, Nathan Delfouneso, Liam Edwards, Reiss Greenidge, Jay Fitzmartin and Matty Alexander. 

RETIRED: Matt Gilks. 

LOAN EXPIRED: Xavier Amaechi (Hamburg). 

Town manager Paul Lambert speaks with Danny Rowe. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Former Ipswich winger Danny Rowe has been released by Burton. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

BURTON ALBION 

IN TALKS: John Brayford, Michael Mancienne, Joe Powell, Callum Hawkins, Tom Hewlett, Daniel Moore, Thierry Latty-Fairweather. 

RELEASED: Danny Rowe, Michael Bostwick, Oumar Niasse, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Luke Redfern. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Harry Chapman (Blackburn), Jacob Maddox (Vitoria), Christian Saydee (Bournemouth), Matej Kovar (Man Utd). 


CAMBRIDGE UNITED 

IN TALKS: Greg Taylor, Jack Iredale, Liam O’Neil, Harrison Dunk, Adam May, Will Mannion. 

RELEASED: Wes Hoolahan, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Tom Dickens. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Sam Sherring (Bournemouth), Jensen Weir (Brighton), Lorent Tolaj (Brighton). 

Charlton Athletic's Conor Washington in action during the Sky Bet League One match at The Cherry Red

Experienced forward Conor Washington has been released by Charlton. - Credit: PA

CHARLTON ATHLETIC 

IN TALKS: Ben Purrington. 

RELEASED: Jason Pearce (offered coaching role), Chris Gunter, Conor Washington, Adam Matthews, Ben Watson, Pape Souare, Stephen Henderson. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Akin Famewo (Norwich), Nile John (Tottenham), Elliot Lee (Luton), Jon Leko (Birmingham), Juan Castillo (Chelsea), Mason Burstow (Chelsea). 


CHELTENHAM TOWN 

IN TALKS: Dylan Barkers, Ellis Chapman, Zac Guinan, Max Harris, Liam Sercombe. 

CONTRACT REJECTED: Will Boyle. 

RELEASED: Charlie Colkett, Scott Flinders, Conor Thomas, Andy Williams. 

TRANSFER LISTED: Owen Evans. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Kion Etete (Tottenham), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton), Mattie Pollock (Watford), Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa), Jamie Soule (West Brom), Callum Wright (Leicester). 


CREWE ALEXANDRA 

IN TALKS: Travis Johnson. 

RELEASED: Will Jaaskelainen, Chris Porter, Scott Kashket, Luke Murphy, Tyreece Onyeka, Joe Robbins, Nathan Woodthorpe, Sam Booth. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Alebiosu (Arsenal), Ben Knight (Man City), Rekeem Harper (Ipswich). 


DONCASTER ROVERS 

IN TALKS: John Bostock, Aidan Barlow, Bobby Faulkner. 

RELEASED: Cameron John, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Dan Gardner, Branden Horton, Ed Williams, AJ Greaves and Lirak Hasani. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Matt Smith (Arsenal), Ethan Galbraith (Man Utd), Josh Martin (Norwich), Mipo Odubeko (West Ham), Ben Jackson (HUddersfield). 


FLEETWOOD TOWN 

IN TALKS: Danny Andrew. 

RELEASED: Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Kieran O’Hara, and Anthony Pilkington. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Dan Butterworth (Blackburn), Josh Harrop (Preston), Callum Johnson (Portsmouth), Zak Jules (MK Dons). 

Gillingham's Mustapha Carayol during the Sky Bet League One match at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes. Pict

Ex Ipswich Town winger Mustapha Carayol has been released by Gillingham. - Credit: PA

GILLINGHAM 

IN TALKS: Bailey Akehurst, Josh Chambers, Robbie McKenzie, Jack Tucker. 

RELEASED: Mustapha Carayol, Aaron Chapman, Ryan Jackson, Harvey Lintott, Danny Lloyd, Christian Maghoma, Vadaine Oliver, Gerald Sithole, Ben Thompson. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Pontus Dahlberg (Watford), Charlie Kelman (QPR), Conor Masterson (QPR), Dan Phillips (Watford) and Tom Dickson-Peters (Norwich). 


IPSWICH TOWN 

CONFIRMED RELEASE: James Norwood, Tom Carroll, Tomas Holy, Myles Kenlock. 

OUT OF CONTRACT: Kayden Jackson, Tyreece Simpson. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Dominic Thompson (Brentford), Tyreeq Bakinson (Bristol City), Bersant Celina (Dijon), Macauley Bonne (QPR). 


MORECAMBE 

IN TALKS: Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith, Aaron Wildig. 

TRANSFER LISTED: Jonah Ayunga, Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor, Jon Obika, Connor Pye. 

RELEASED: Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah, Freddie Price. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Jacob Bedeau (Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee Utd), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds), Adam Phillips (Burnley). 


OXFORD UNITED 

CONFIRMED RELEASE: Sam Winnall, Jamie Hanson, Leon Chambers-Parillon and Michael Elechi. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Nathan Holland (West Ham), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff), Herbie Kane (Barnsley), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff). 

Plymouth Argyle's Panutche Camara appears dejected after a missed chance during the Emirates FA Cup

Panuche Camara has been transfer listed by Plymouth after rejecting a new deal. - Credit: PA

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE 

IN TALKS: Ryan Law. 

TRANSFER LISTED: Panutche Camara.

RELEASED: Ollie Tomlinson. 

RETIRED: Luke McCormick. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Ryan Broom (Peterborough), Jordon Garrick (Swansea), Steven Sessegnon (Fulham), Romoney Crichlow (Huddersfield). 


SHREWSBURY TOWN 

IN TALKS: Jaden Bevan. 

RELEASED: Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Shaun Whalley, Aaron Pierre, Joshua Daniels, David Davis, Cameron Gregory. 

LOANS EXPIRED: Tyrese Fornah (Nottm Forest), Saikou Janneh (Bristol City). 


Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The air ambulance has been called to a two-vehicle crash off the A14 in Stowupland

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Southwold beach hut for sale at £250,000

Southwold beach hut on market for £250k - but may sell for even MORE

Richard Goss

Logo Icon
Peter's Ice Cream kiosk on Felixstowe seafront. Inset: Peter's Ice Cream seller on Sea Road, Felixstowe in the 1930s.

East Suffolk Council

Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century

Dominic Bareham

person
Golden Galleon Success Story.

Suffolk Live News

'The best fish and chips': Suffolk takeaway named among best in Britain

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon