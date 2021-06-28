'He'll be a real asset for us' - Striker Drinan departs Town for League Two

Published: 6:35 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 6:46 PM June 28, 2021

Striker Aaron Drinan has become the 20th departure from Ipswich Town this summer, after signing a two-year deal at League Two Leyton Orient for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old signed for the Blues in January 2018 and, after a series of loan moves, eventually battled his way into the first team picture.

He started last season as Town's first choice striker, but suffered a thigh injury in the first half of the season-opening win over Wigan, and spent two months on the sidelines.

The hard-working, physical frontman bagged his only Town goal in the 1-1 draw at Crewe in January.

Aaron Drinan scored once for Town - Credit: Picture: Stephen Waller

He leaves Town having made 26 appearances, scoring once.

And Drinan says he can't wait to get going at Brisbane Road.

"I'm absolutely buzzing," he told the Orient website.

“I’ve been speaking to the club, over the last week or so to try and get something sorted. Now I’m here, I can’t wait to get started.

“The first meeting I had with the manager; he sold the club to me, the plans he had for me and the plans for the club.”

O's boss Kenny Jackett added: "He strengthens our frontline, and he has a little bit of everything. He’s 6ft 1, he’s quite quick and will attack the first ball, as well as get down the sides of defenders.

“I have seen a lot of potential in him, and I’m really pleased he has dropped down a level to join Leyton Orient. He bolsters our attacking options, and with his pace and strength I think he’ll cause trouble for defenders.

“He’s 23, and I think he’s coming into his strongest years. I’ve seen enough to know I want to work with him, and I think he’ll be a real asset for us.”

Town transfer window so far

IN (4): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, £500k), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan).

OUT (14): Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisclosed), Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Stephen Ward, Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (all released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.