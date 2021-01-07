The former Ipswich Town midfielder looking to become an FA Cup giant killer and work his way back up the leagues

Published: 4:39 PM January 7, 2021

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Adam McDonnell is looking to prove he can play at Championship level as he bids to become an FA Cup giant-killer this weekend.

The midfielder, now 23, is playing for National League side Boreham Wood and will be part of a side looking to upset Millwall in round three this weekend.

McDonnell, who joined Ipswich from Shelbourne in 2014, made five appearances for the Blues before departing in 2018 but is still hopeful of working his way back up the pyramid into the second tier.

“I know I can still play at a higher level and I want to prove myself,” he told The Irish World.

“It was very, very tough (playing in the Championship) but I dealt with it and I loved it. I want to get to that level again and show that I can do it.

“Loads of people drop down the divisions and then come back up and there’s no reason why I can’t.

“We’ve nothing to lose against a big Championship team.”

Adam McDonnell slides into an early challenge during his Championship debut at Derby - Credit: Pagepix

McDonnell’s Championship debut came on the final day of the 2015/16 season when he started in the middle of midfield for Mick McCarthy’s side, playing the first 55 minutes before being replaced by compatriot Jonathon Douglas.

It was a special day for the then 18-year-old, with captain Luke Chambers arranging flights and tickets for his family to attend the game at Pride Park.

“The day and night before I remember not being able to sleep,” he said. “I was still very nervous in the warm-up but Jonathan Douglas and David McGoldrick helped me.

“I was overthinking it and they were saying ‘it’s just another game’. The minute you walk out on the pitch you relax. All the pressure goes off your shoulders and you just take it all in. I loved it.”

McDonnell spent the final months of his Ipswich career on loan at Aldershot before joining the non-league side permanently, ahead of his move to Boreham Wood in 2019.