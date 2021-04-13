Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 loss at AFC Wimbledon

Published: 9:11 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 9:36 PM April 13, 2021

Ipswich Town lost 3-0 at Wimbledon this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Saved from Joe Piggott early on but was soon left rooted to the spot on two occasions as the Dons powered home headers before half-time. Had a couple of decent punches clear and made a couple of good stops after the break before being beaten again late on. 3

Luke Woolfenden

Played at right-back again and was part of a defence who struggled with a physical Dons approach. Had a few sloppy moments and others where he didn’t play with enough intensity, as well as some promising openings getting forward. Though this was a tough night, he’s one of few who will surely have a role to play at the club going forward, once he’s back in the centre of defence. 3

Toto Nsiala

The big defender has arguably been Town’s most consistent performer of late but he and the rest of the defence struggled with Oli Palmer and Joe Piggott tonight. Cleared one off the line from Ayoub Assal in the second half. 3

Luke Chambers battles early on against AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix

Luke Chambers

Like Nsiala, the skipper made a block on Assal while winning some of his headed battles and losing others. Again, like Nsiala, he’s been consistent of late but he won’t be happy with this. Town’s dive in the final weeks of the season will hurt as he enters the final few weeks of his contract. 3

Stephen Ward

The veteran gave Luke O’Neill far too much room to cross for Wimbledon’s second goal and had a rough night, struggling to get up and down in defence and attack and seeing passes go missing on several occasions. He’s an honest pro with a good career behind him but he doesn’t fit what Cook wants from his full-backs. 3

Gwion Edwards

At times looked the most likely to make something happen for Ipswich, coming from the right flank, but his delivery was mixed. Started the second half well before being replaced. 4

Flynn Downes rides a challenge as he bursts forward against AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix

Flynn Downes

By far Town’s best player in this game. He looks like his old self, winning the ball well and using it cleverly, but he couldn’t drag his team-mates up to his standards. There will be significant change this summer, with Downes surely one of few in a position to say they have earned the right to be part of things going forward. 6

Alan Judge

Started on the left of midfield but came inside once Town were down to 10 men and, while having a couple of decent moments, wasn’t able to truly connect with the Ipswich front two before being withdrawn. 3

Josh Harrop consults the fourth official after being sent off for a very late challenge during the game against AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix

Josh Harrop

Had a few decent touches but more often than not wasn’t on the same page as his team-mates before being dismissed for a challenge on Nesta Guinness-Walker saw him red carded. His dismissal, even though it was maybe a little harsh left his side in a mess at 2-0 down and there was never going to be a way back into the game. His loan has just never come close to getting going. 2

Aaron Drinan

Had an early shot saved as Town finally registered an effort on target after nearly four hours and was a willing runner throughout his time on the pitch but lacked quality in the moments where it mattered. 3

James Norwood

Fed off scraps all night, with his best chance coming just before he exited the game as he headed over a deep cross from the right. It just didn’t happen for him. 3

James Norwood heads down for a half chance against AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix

Keanan Bennetts (for Edwards, 63)

Some bright moments on the ball after coming off the bench but none of them close enough to goal to matter, with his final ball far not testing Wimbledon enough. 3

Freddie Sears (for Drinan, 63)

On for the final 30 minutes but again wasn’t able to influence the game in the final third as was required. 3

Andre Dozzell (for Judge, 63)

Added a little composure on the ball but, as with the rest of the substitutes, the game was already too far gone for him to really influence. 4

Town fans on the roof of a building overlooking Plough Lane for Ipswich's game against AFC Wimbledon - Credit: Pagepix

Teddy Bishop (for Ward, 69)

Dropped out of the starting XI but on for the final 20 minutes, where he had a couple of decent dribbles without having too much of an impact. 4

Kayden Jackson (for Norwood, 80)

Got in behind on a couple of occasions but that was as good as it got. n/a