Here's how to watch Town at AFC Wimbledon live tonight

Mark Heath

Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrates.

Kieran McKenna can make it four wins out of five as Ipswich Town boss at AFC Wimbledon tonight - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town travel to AFC Wimbledon for a League One clash tonight - here's how you can watch the game live.

Kieran McKenna's men can make it four wins out of five games under their new boss, and will be roared on by a sell-out away end of 1,250 Town fans at Plough Lane for the 7.45pm kick-off.

But if you haven't got a ticket you can still watch the game live via the iFollow streaming service.

Match passes cost £10 and can be purchased here. 

The Blues hold the record for iFollow viewing so far this season, with more than 6,000 fans tuning in to watch McKenna's men crush Gillingham 4-0 away on January 8.


