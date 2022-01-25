Video
Here's how to watch Town at AFC Wimbledon live tonight
Published: 3:00 PM January 25, 2022
Ipswich Town travel to AFC Wimbledon for a League One clash tonight - here's how you can watch the game live.
Kieran McKenna's men can make it four wins out of five games under their new boss, and will be roared on by a sell-out away end of 1,250 Town fans at Plough Lane for the 7.45pm kick-off.
But if you haven't got a ticket you can still watch the game live via the iFollow streaming service.
Match passes cost £10 and can be purchased here.
The Blues hold the record for iFollow viewing so far this season, with more than 6,000 fans tuning in to watch McKenna's men crush Gillingham 4-0 away on January 8.