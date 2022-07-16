News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Team news and updates from AFC Wimbledon friendly

Stuart Watson

Published: 1:15 PM July 16, 2022
Updated: 2:10 PM July 16, 2022
Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on AFC Wimbledon in part two of a London-based friendly double header this afternoon.

One half of the Blues squad played a behind-closed-doors game at Crystal Palace's training ground this morning, with the other half now set to face a recently-relegated League Two side in front of fans at Plough Lane (2.30pm ko).

Follow our live matchday blog for all the team news, action and reaction.


